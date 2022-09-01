Who are the characters in the series?

Nobody said it was easy to be queen; and in the series the queen of the south (queen of the south), Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) learns this lesson well. After moving to New Orleans, outwitting corrupt local politicians, and outmaneuvering rival gangs, the drug dealer found herself shaken in the Season 4 finale.

the original series of USA Network released in June 2016, revolves around Teresa, a woman who flees Mexico after the murder of her boyfriend and soon becomes rooted in the dangerous drug trade. Always popular with fans, the plot found a whole new audience when it debuted on Netflix In the same year.

In the new season, which premieres on September 2, Teresa solidifies her empire in New York and sets foot in Europe. Her dream of becoming “too big to fail” and of becoming legitimate is interrupted by an old enemy of the CIA, whose agency has had other plans for her for a long time. The Trafficking Queen still loses more members of her family and finds love, but Teresa refuses to be a pawn for the CIA and develops a plan to fake her death and escape the life of drug trafficking forever.

According to USA Network, The Queen of the South season 5 is the last; when the channel announced its end, fans were shocked. After all, it is one of the most popular productions in the history of the channel.

THE CHARACTERS

Season 5 of The Queen of the South returns with some familiar faces, so let’s meet them:

TERESA MENDOZA (Alice Braga)

The Queen of the South herself. As the series is based on a true story, previous seasons chronicle the tumultuous path Teresa had to go through to become one of the most dangerous women in the world. But don’t worry, this is not a spoiler – in the first episode, Teresa tells us exactly what will happen to her over the course of the series, and the journey is certainly more important than how it ends.

Teresa who is a kind of fictional version of Sandra Avila Beltrana legendary figure of Mexican drug trafficking.

POTE GALVEZ (Hemky Wood)

Bowl is a former lieutenant of the Vargas Cartel who has since become one of Teresa Mendoza’s strongest allies.

Hemky Madera started his career with minor roles in TV series such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Shield – Above the Law, Brothers & Sisters and My Name Is Earl. His first recurring role was in Weedsof showtime. After that, he appeared in the series Ash vs Evil Dead and in the movies La La Land (2016) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2021).

KING GEORGE (Ryan O’Nan)

King George is a smuggler who helps Teresa build her empire and who does his job in the drug trade in a comical way. The character was present in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and is also confirmed for the 5th season.

Ryan O’Nan is an actor and producer, known for the series Law & Order: Criminal Intent and movies like the ice man (2012), fargo (2014), The machine (2015) and Legion (2017).

KELLY ANNE (Molly Burnett)

Kelly Anne is a Dallas socialite who becomes Teresa’s attorney and part of her inner circle becoming Pote’s new girlfriend.

Molly Kathleen Burnett is an American actress and singer who has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Award in the Best Young Actress in a Drama Series category in 2010 and 2012. And again in the Supporting Actress category in 2017 for her performance as Laura in the TV series Relationship Status.

JAMES VALDEZ (Peter Gadiot)

The former right-hand man of Camila VargasTeresa’s mentor, friend, partner and lover had her participation from the first to the third season.

Rumors claim that James will also be back for season five.

Peter Gadiot was born in the United Kingdom, but is of Dutch and Mexican descent; and trained at the Drama Center in London, before making her television debut in 2010 in the family comedy drama My Spy Family. He made his American TV debut as the genius Cyrus in Once Upon a Time in Wonderlandin 2013 and in the same year appeared in the British series fresh meat.

In addition to acting on stage and screen, he has written and directed a short film 12-17.

BOAZ JIMENEZ (JT Campos)

Boaz appeared in 30 episodes of the series, being a former Cartel leader and cousin of javierwho later goes on to manage Teresa’s operations in Sinaloa and Miami.

Joseph Thomas started acting while still in high school, where he participated in many plays for his theater class. The desire to fulfill his dream of being an actor/stuntman brought him to Austin, Texas and in the early 2000s he got an opportunity that would change his life forever. JT Campos was hired as an extra in the film The Alamo (2004), where he played a soldier in the Mexican army.

MARCEL DUMAS (Alimi Ballard)

Marcel is a smart businessman and leader of a New Orleans street gang, as well as the owner of a modern jazz club who does business with drug lord Teresa.

Alimi Ballard lit up the screen like Reginald Lennox III on the Serie The Catch. For three seasons the actor played the detective Kevin Crawford in the hit series CSI: Criminal Investigation. Ballard may be best known for his portrayal of the special agent David Sinclairfor six seasons on the crime drama numbers.

DEVON FINCH (Jamie Hector)

Devon is hired by the CIA to go undercover as a drug dealer and bring down the big cartels.

The Brooklyn-born actor may be best known for his role as Marlo Stanfield in the acclaimed series the listening (The Wire), gives HBO and in the hit series Bosch: The Legacyof Prime Video.

JUDGE CECIL LAFAYETTE (David Andrews)

Cecil Lafayette is a corrupt judge who makes things more difficult for Teresa’s drug operation in New Orleans in Season 4.

After becoming a member of the California Bar Association and practicing law for a short time, David Andrews took what he calls “hard law”, deciding to leave the legal profession for an acting career. Now a film industry veteran, Andrews has worked with some of Hollywood’s top directors and Oscar-winning actors, and has been chosen by critics for his work on stage and screen.

CAMILA VARGAS (Veronica Falcon)

The queen before the queen. After separating from her powerful drug lord husband, camilla becomes both a cautionary tale and a mentor of sorts for Teresa, who discovers that women must have two extra layers of thick skin to survive this business—and can never show emotion if they reach the rank of boss.

Veronica Falcon was already a prominent actress in Mexico before being introduced to international audiences. She was featured in cappadociagives HBO Latin America, a series that narrated the daily life of inmates in a Mexican prison. His latest credits include the series ozark and the long Jungle Cruise (2021), where she acted alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

