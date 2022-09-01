Who is the second richest Brazilian in the country, who helped create Facebook? | Technology

Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin is the second largest billionaire in Brazil with a fortune estimated at R$ 52.8 billion by Forbes magazine. He is known for being one of the co-founders of Facebook along with Mark Zuckerberg, whom he met while in college.

In Brazil, Saverin is second only to businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, who has a net worth of R$72 billion. In the Forbes list of billionaires from around the world, he appeared at the 185th position in 2022.

Saverin became the richest Brazilian in 2021, but lost his position with the devaluation of the shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Eduardo Saverin was born in 1982 in the city of São Paulo, but was raised in the United States. He majored in economics at Harvard, where he met Zuckerberg and helped create Facebook in 2004. His fortune came from a minority stake in the company, which would grow years later.

In the years that followed, Saverin and Zuckerberg disagreed over the company’s direction. The clash ended up in court and was portrayed in the movie “The Social Network” (2010), in which Saverin is played by actor Andrew Garfield.

The Brazilian made the initial investment necessary to start the company’s operations, according to the book “Accidental Millionaires”, by Ben Mezrich, published in 2012.

He first appeared on Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2011, after Facebook’s IPO, which boosted his stake.

The businessman has lived with his wife and son in Singapore since 2012, when he renounced his US citizenship.

Since 2016, he has been responsible for the venture fund B Capital, created with Boston Consulting Group and investor Raj Ganguly. The fund has $6.5 billion in assets and is primarily targeted at late-stage technology companies in Asia, Europe and the US.

In July 2022, the fund raised $250 million to also invest in early-stage startups.

