who is the trans model who is having an affair with Mbappé

In 2017, model Inès Rau became the first transgender woman to be on the cover of Playboy. This week, she made headlines again on news sites for a completely different reason: she would be the current girlfriend of Kylian Mbappé, one of the stars of the French team Paris Saint Germain.

According to the European press, the two have already been spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival and on the player’s yacht, but the relationship has not been confirmed. On social media, neither the player nor the model have ever appeared together on their official accounts.

But, in addition to a possible affair, Inès is a very important woman in the fight for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. When she was asked to pose on the cover of Playboy in 2017, Inès said in an interview with the New York Times that she cried with emotion.

There was a lot of transphobic commentary on the magazine’s networks at the time, but for Inès, it helped in her determination to help in this public-mind-changing struggle. “My story is very hard and there will always be people who don’t understand and who will be cruel. It just makes the fight for respect make even more sense,” she said in the interview.

Life’s history

Born in Paris, Inès is of Algerian descent. Her transition took place while still in her teens and she had gender reassignment surgery at age 16. After that change, she no longer spoke of being a trans woman. She shared this information only when she was 24 years old.

Before becoming a model, she was a DJ dancer in Ibiza, which made David Guetta one of her friends. In her modeling career, she has campaigned for Balmain and has appeared in leading fashion magazines such as Vogue Italia.

In 2018, Inès released the book “Femme” (Woman, in free translation). Autobiographical, she told her transitional story. “It is with indescribable joy and immense honor that I announce the title of my book. I hope you enjoy reading it and be inspired to live your truth in the sexiest way,” he posted on his Instagram.