Will it fill up? Cruzeiro announces tickets sold for game with Criciúma

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill Mineirão once again

Cruzeiro reported that 40 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Criciúma, next Sunday (4/9), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for Série B. The news for fans is that there will be an option to buy the combo for the game in front of the Worker.

The cheapest ticket costs R$ 80 for the entire ticket in the yellow and orange sectors. The most expensive is priced at R$200 (lower purple). If you buy a combo for both games, tickets are cheaper (see prices at the end of the article).

Leader of Serie B, with 58 points, Cruzeiro lives the expectation of guaranteeing a place in the elite of Brazilian football. That’s why the next home games are important.

On Thursday (9/8), Pezzolano’s team will face Operário, at 9:30 pm, also at Gigante da Pampulha.

SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS

TICKETS VALUES – SINGLE GAME

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 120.00; Sock: BRL 60.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 200.00; Sock: BRL 100.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets on the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Gate A, for R$ 170.00 for a full ticket and R$ 85.00 for a half.

TICKETS VALUES – COMBO (value per game)

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00

SALES PRIORITY

5 STAR PARTNERS

Website sales:%u202Fsocio5estrelas.com.br

– Diamond, Collaborator, Efficient, Kids

Opening at 2:00 pm on Tuesday (30/08)

– Tribune, International, International Kids

Opening at 16:00 on Tuesday (30/08)

– Multi-champion

Opening at 18:00 on Tuesday (30/08)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force*

Opening at 10:00 am on Wednesday (31/08)

– Always and Bronze cruise

Opening at 16:00 on Wednesday (31/08)

– People’s Team

Opening at 9:00 am on Thursday (01/09)

GENERAL SALE: Will be made through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com

Opening at 4:00 pm on Thursday (09/01) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR MEMBERS

If your card has been withheld in the last games, or if you have a problem, you will need to go to the call center, located at the SUL box office of Mineirão.

– Diamond Partner

The member can check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. The Diamond Partner redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.

– International Partner and International Partner Kids

Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.

The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineirão (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Blue Tribune Member

The member will be able to check-in their ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– Multi-champion partner

The member can buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Phenomenal Partner

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Superior, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. % discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Platinum Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.%u202F

– Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Silver Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Cruzeiro partner

Members can buy their tickets with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

– Efficient Cruise Partner

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

– Bronze Member (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Collaborating Partner.

The member will be able to check-in their ticket (Red Superior) and buy another ticket to the Red Superior Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– People’s Team Member

The member can buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Kids Member

The kids member, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of their guardian, subject to availability.