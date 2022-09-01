Willian agrees with the English team on the last day of the transfer window after leaving Corinthians

The midfielder Willian agreed this Thursday a one-year contract with Fulham, England. The player will play for the team in the English Premier League and other local competitions until June 2023, when his contract ends – he was free on the market since he left Corinthians, on August 10th.

This will be the third club different from shirt 10 in the city of London. He had already played for almost a decade at Chelsea and spent a year at Arsenal before joining Timão in 2021. After less than a year at the club that revealed him, however, he claimed problems with his family to return to Europe. .

Internally, the 34-year-old player informed his decision to leave Timão even before the black-and-white elimination in Libertadores, against Flamengo, at Maracanã. Thus, his final stretch at Corinthians was troubled to the point of creating discomfort that affected the squad and, especially, coach Vítor Pereira, according to the my wheel.

Despite the discreet performances, the Portuguese commander was “forced” to climb Willian because of specific situations, such as his technical quality and the appeal of part of the Corinthians fans and the press, who asked for the athlete to be among the team’s holders.

Returning to Corinthians on August 30, 2021, Willian played 45 games, scored one goal and provided six assists. In all, the athlete has 86 games, three goals scored and 15 assists for the Parque São Jorge club.

