With the presence of Zelensky and the dog Patron, children return to school in Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

Children are resuming the routine of classes in the Kiev region of Ukraine. After a period away from the school, the return takes place full of conditions, the main one being the inclusion of bomb shelters in the places.

In Irpin, the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited one of these places.

Zelensky and the dog Patron attend the school's postal ceremony — Photo: Telegram Volodymyr Zelensky

The children applauded as the explosively trained dog named Patron (Cartridge) attended a postal certification ceremony. He is considered one of the most striking images of the war for Ukrainians.

Zelensky took the opportunity to inspect the school’s bomb shelter.

A school in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, a scene of Russian brutality and heavily damaged, welcomed first graders into classrooms on Thursday (1st) for the first day of school in Ukraine.

Children pose for back-to-school photos in Ukraine — Photo: REUTERS

Holding balloons in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag and some wearing traditional embroidered shirts, the children posed for photos and smiled back at their parents.

Culturally, the 1st of September is known to be the date when all European children return from vacation and Ukraine managed to keep up with its neighbors at that time.

Children pose on back to school day in Ukraine — Photo: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS

The war between Ukraine and Russia continues day after day, however, the risks in regions like Kiev have been decreasing, which made the country allow back to school.

During the first months of the occupation, the school served as an air raid shelter and makeshift hospital for local residents hiding from Russian forces.

Nearly 2,300 educational institutions have been attacked or bombed since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, and 286 have been completely destroyed, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science.