With the theme ‘Primavera no Cinema’, City Hall announces news at Cine Teatro

During the entire month of August, the Municipality of Itupeva, in a pioneering way in the municipality, screened several films for free at Cine Teatro Dr. Aluizio Rebello de Araújo. There were more than a thousand tickets distributed in the first month of the attraction.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Culture, Maria Luisa Molena, says that the changes came after suggestions from citizens. “It is a very special joy to announce the new format of the free cinema sessions! After following the sessions presented in August, and listening to the citizens after the sessions, we started the September programming with themes and without repetition of films. entertainment for the families of Itupeva!”, she said.

Now, in September, a new theme was chosen and the sessions are now on Wednesdays and Sundays, at 15:00 and 18:30.

The program features films of different genres and plots, offering titles of great hits, art films and children’s films, with sessions dubbed in Portuguese. The exhibition ‘Primavera no Cinema’ has a catalog full of flowers and nature, to delight everyone with the magic of cinema.

The schedule for September is:

Sunday (04/09)

3pm – Bee Movie: The Story of a Bee

6:30pm – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Wednesday (09/07)

3pm – Two Sons of Francisco

18:30 – Gonzaga: from Father to Son

Sunday (11/09)

3pm – Bambi

6:30pm – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Wednesday (14/09)

3pm – Alice in Wonderland (2010)

6:30pm – The Wizard of Oz

Sunday (18/09)

3pm – Alice in Wonderland (1951)

6:30pm – Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Wednesday (21/09)

3pm – Alice Through the Looking Glass

6.30pm – Cinema Paradiso

Sunday (25/09)

3pm – A Bug’s Life

18:30 – Under the Tuscan Sun

Wednesday (28/09)

3pm – The Strange Life of Timothy Green

6:30pm – The Great Gatsby

Ticket collection – From now on, tickets will be distributed exclusively at Cine Teatro, in advance, or on the day of the session – if there are still seats available.