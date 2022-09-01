X-ray: who they are and where the Corinthians base bets come from | Corinthians

It is not today that Corinthians digs in “Terrão” some of its most brilliant jewels. Historically important for the club, the basic categories are now fundamental not only to supply the professional team, but also to reinforce the alvinegro cashier with millionaire sales.

Upon assuming the club’s presidency last year, Duilio Monteiro Alves promised to give even more space to the house’s silverware and decided to change the policy in the market. Instead of hiring wholesale, he started looking for bigger players, in order to balance a team with medallions and young athletes.

Coach Vítor Pereira, hired six months ago, after Sylvinho’s dismissal, was also sought after by Timão for his experience in Porto’s youth categories and for the revelations he had on his resume.

The Portuguese coach, in addition to calling the under-17 and under-20 boys to complete the training sessions above, began to give more game time to certain athletes, such as Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Adson, Roni and Raul Gustavowho were already in the cast.

Others were promoted and had opportunities in the first team, which also suffered injuries in a full season. There were cases of Giovane, Robert Renan, Wesley, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Felipe Augusto.

This season alone, 15 base players, whether they were revealed this season or in recent ones, played in at least one match. Others, like Leo Mana, have been listed but haven’t debuted yet.

In terms of budget, Corinthians expects to spend BRL 8.6 million on the base in 2022, most of it on salaries and charges. The amount represents about 2% of the total estimated expenses for the year.

O gethen, collected data to show an x-ray of the Corinthian base, with the division by region of the country, in addition to telling stories of some jewels and remembering the biggest sales of Terrão.

According to Corinthians, the under-16, under-17 and under-20 categories bring together 80 players, who train daily at the club. The activities take place in the new CT at the base, which does not yet have accommodation, but already has a structure of changing rooms and support rooms.

Timãozinho’s under-17 team is led by Guilherme Dalla Déa, while the under-20 team is led by former midfielder Danilo.

O ge listed some of the main promises of the Corinthians base that may appear in the main team in the coming years. The list does not include Robert Renan, Wesley and Giovane, players who have been training in the professional squad frequently. See below:

Corinthians promises Player Position Age Category Contract valid until: Adrian Half 17 Under-17 4/6/2024 Arthur Souza Attacker 19 Under-20 10/31/2023 biro Left-back and midfielder 18 Under-20 11/30/2023 Breno Bidon Half 17 Under-20 1/31/2025 Felipe Augusto Attacker 18 Under-20 10/21/2023 Kaue Goalkeeper 18 Under-20 6/30/2024 kayak Half 18 Under-20 3/6/2025 Leo Mana Right side 18 Under-20 12/31/2024 Luiz Gustavo “Bahia” steering wheel 16 Under-17 3/11/2023 Matheus Araújo Half 20 Under-20 12/31/2024 Murillo Defender 20 Under-20 12/31/2023 Pedro Half 16 Under-20 3/2/2025 Pedrinho Half 18 Under-20 2/2/2025 Ryan Gustavo Half 19 Under-20 6/30/2024 Victor Meer left-back 18 Under-20 2/16/2025

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is treated as one of Corinthians’ greatest gems, having played in the last Copa São Paulo with just 15.

Pedro was discovered by Corinthians when he was playing futsal at Grêmio Barueri. The first black-and-white invitation was when the boy was seven years old, but he only went to play at the club when he was nine.

The prodigy accumulates passages through basic selections and was pointed out in a report by the Research and Analysis Center (CPA) of the CBF as one of the most promising of his generation.

The boy is currently in the medical department, recovering from injury. This year, he has trained a few times with the professional cast of Timão.

He started his career as a left-back, but has consolidated himself as a midfielder, and has been surrounded by a lot of expectations for years at Corinthians.

In 2021, he trained with the professional squad and, this season, debuted under coach Vítor Pereira. However, he still usually plays “on loan” to the under-20 team, after all, he is only 18 years old.

The nickname comes from his hair, similar to that of former Corinthians player and idol Biro-Biro.

Top scorer for Corinthians under-20 this season, with 14 goals in 22 games, the 19-year-old striker was recently called up to the Brazilian team in his category, which will play a quadrangular tournament in Uruguay.

Born in Brasília, he arrived at Timão in 2018, for the under-17 category, after a spell at Desportivo Brasil. Tall (1.83m) and physically strong, he has a contract until October next year.

The lack of accommodation makes it difficult for Corinthians to hire players from other states, but the club tries to alleviate this problem with the Casa do Atleta, located in the Tatuapé neighborhood, which has about 40 athletes.

The club also bets on attracting players from outside São Paulo through referrals from partner observers. Alysson Marins, who was once a technical observer in the professional department, is currently in charge of the sector.

It is not so common, but the Corinthians base also seeks jewelry abroad. Currently, the under-20 squad has one foreigner, and the under-17 squad has two.

The Argentinian Thomas Agustin Destinos is the oldest of them, at 18 years old. He works as a defender and midfielder and arrived at Timão in 2016, when he moved with his family to Brazil.

The attacking midfielder Gabriel Yuske Tokuyoshi de Almeida, 16, was born in Japan, but spent much of his childhood in Tatuí, in the interior of São Paulo.

The alvinegra base also has Justin Tyler Remedi, who is also 16, is a striker, was born in New Jersey, in the United States, and had a spell at Flamengo.

Biggest sales in Terra

The transfers of athletes from the basic categories have been important for Corinthians to be able to close the accounts. This year, for example, the club negotiated midfielder Gabriel Pereira with New York City, from the United States, and defender João Victor, with Benfica, from Portugal.

Pedrinho, traded in 2020 with Benfica, from Portugal, was the biggest sale in alvinegra history: 18 million euros, more than R$ 100 million at the price at the time.

Ranking the most expensive transfers, however, is not easy. That’s because there are exchange rate variations over time and you also need to consider inflation, which causes money to lose value over time.

In absolute values, Maycon and Gabriel Pereira were traded at the same figures in reais. However, when the midfielder moved to Shakhtar in 2018, the purchasing power with BRL 26 million was much higher than in 2022, when the midfielder left for New York City at almost the same cost.

In the current cast of Vítor Pereira, some youngsters have already been targets of foreign clubs, such as Robert Renan, Lucas Piton and Du Queiroz.

Corinthians can also profit from Terrão cubs that have already left the club and earn money thanks to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which rewards training clubs by up to 5% of the value of transfers.

The alvinegra board also guaranteed percentages of future transfers of athletes that were recently negotiated, as is the case, for example, of left-back Carlos Augusto, who is at Monza, in Italy.

