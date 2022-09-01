XP Inc. (XPBR31) Announces Marino Aguiar as Chief Technology Officer

XP Inc. (XPBR31) announced this Thursday (1) the hiring of Marino Aguiar as CTO (Chief Technology Officer), at a time when the company is intensifying its digital transformation.

Graduated in Business Administration, Aguiar began his career in 1994 at Accenture de Portugal, working in the financial services industry. In 2002, he was transferred to Accenture do Brasil, where he led technological transformation projects for banks and insurance companies.

At the beginning of 2016, invited by Grupo Santander, he assumed the position of CIO (Chief Information Officer) of the institution and had among his main responsibilities leading the bank’s digitalization movement.

“Aguiar will lead one of the largest and most awarded technology teams in the country and will also be responsible for ensuring the construction of the ‘XP of the future’, through the realization of the company’s long-term strategies and visions”, highlighted XP in a statement.

Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc., said in the statement that he was “sure that the experience that Marino Aguiar has accumulated leading technological transformation projects will be essential to further accelerate our growth. We have the opportunity to count on one of the most admired professionals in the market to take us to a new level of excellence. We want to be a global reference in innovation, technology and security for the financial sector”.

“I am very happy and excited about the possibilities ahead. At XP I find a company with a unique culture that I have always admired, a team of the highest quality and the opportunity to innovate every day to continue revolutionizing the customer experience,” said Aguiar.

