Zendaya: 6 Times the “Euphoria” Actress Was Needed

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars of the moment – and it’s no wonder. In addition to rocking successful productions, such as “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man” by Tom Holland, she is not afraid to speak her mind, especially when the debate involves political issues, such as machismo and racism.

This Thursday (1st), the Virgo woman turns 26 and, to celebrate this very special date, we separate 6 times in which Zendaya was extremely needed, becoming a symbol of resistance, diversity and a lot of representation! Check out.

1. Rebutted past racist criticisms

One of the most striking episodes of racism in Zendaya’s career happened at the 2015 Oscars, when the actress appeared wearing dreads in her hair. One reporter, Giuliana Rancic, said her hair was “swallowing” her and even mentions that it could smell like weed. A little later, Zendaya took to Instagram to speak out and simply rocked – giving a real moral lesson, without abandoning the class.

“Not just a stereotype, but grossly offensive […] Wearing dreadlocks on the carpet at the Oscars was to showcase the style in a positive light and remind people of color that our hair is good enough. My dreads are a symbol of beauty and strength,” she wrote.

2. Taught what feminism is

In addition to talking openly about racism, Zendaya reflects on the difficulties many women face – especially in the entertainment world. In an interview with British Vogue, she was asked what feminism is and gave another great teaching, not only to her fan audience, but to all people who consider themselves feminists.

“It’s about supporting women who look like you, who don’t look like you. Supporting women who have different experiences than you do. That means black women, trans women, that means all women,” she said.

3. Zendaya made Emmy history

As if intelligence and beauty weren’t enough, Zendaya is extremely talented. One of the many proofs of this is that she made history at the Emmys, the most important award on TV. In 2020, she won in the category of “Best Actress in a Drama Series” at just 24 years old, becoming the youngest person to acquire the trophy. Furthermore, Zendaya was the 2nd black woman awarded in the drama genre, after Viola Davis. Zendaya is up for the 2022 Emmy Award. Will it come there again?