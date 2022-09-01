Zendaya, Anna Wintour and more stars watch Serena Williams’ 2nd match at US Open 2022 – Vogue

+



Zendaya, Jared Leto and more stars watch Serena Williams’ second match at the 2022 US Open (Photo: Getty Images)

The stars are enjoying every minute of what could be the last tennis match played by Serena Williams before your retirement.

On Wednesday (August 31), the third night of the 2022 US Open, Zendaya and Jared Leto were seen alongside friends in the stands of the match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, United States.

Other stars in attendance included Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Dionne Warwick, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Tiger Woods and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more.

Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanianand your sister Venus Williams were also seen cheering for the athlete who defeated the opponent. Serena will face Ajla Tomljanović on Friday, September 3rd.

Earlier this month, Serena announced her plan to retire from tennis after playing the US Open. Read the story at this link.

See more photos below.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31 : Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, below La La Anthony celebrate the victory of Serena Williams during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Quee (Photo: GC Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of USA celebrates victory in US Open Championships 2nd round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 31, 2022. Williams won in three set (Photo : Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31 : Anna Wintour, Oracene Price, mother of Venus and Serena Williams attend the victory of Serena during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 (Photo: GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31 : Spike Lee attends the victory of Serena Williams during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Cat (Photo: GC Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Zendaya is seen at the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)