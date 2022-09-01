Zoe Saldaña pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols from Star Trek







The actress of “Avatar”, Zoe Saldaña posted a tribute to the interpreter of Uhura in “Star Trek”, who passed away last Sunday (31)

Last Sunday (31) was marked by a loss in the pop culture universe. Actress Nichelle Nichols, famous for playing Nyota Uhura in the original “Star Trek” series in the 1960s, has died at the age of 89. In tribute, actress Zoe Saldaña, who gave life to the character in the new trilogy of the franchise, published a tribute to her colleague on social media.

“We have lost a true star — a unique artist who was always ahead of her time,” wrote Saldaña. “She is an icon, an activist and, most importantly, an incredible woman — who paved a path that showed many how to view women of color differently. Her quest for equality was relentless,” she wrote.

Mentor during filming

Zoe also recalled the first time she met the actress and claimed to have received a lot of help from her to bring the character to life. “I knew I had great shoes to wear when I was cast to be Uhura, and Nichelle made me feel safe, she told me to play her with all the confidence in the world.”

“My hope is that we will continue to keep her memory alive as we celebrate her incredible body of work, and spread a message of peace and equality to all people. She has lived a long and impactful life, and has not only prospered, she has helped others prosper as well. “, complete.

In addition to becoming a reference for pop culture, Nichelle starred in one of the first interracial kisses on American TV, broadcast in 1968. The scene was made alongside actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk at the time.

In the last trilogy of “Star Trek” for cinemas, the character Uhura was played by Zoe Saldaña. The actress is also famous for starring in movies like “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”.