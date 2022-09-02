14-year-old girl shot dead while recording video for networks

Two teenagers and a man are being charged with the death of young Aaliyah Salazar, 14, in Colorado (USA). She was recording a video of the dance for TikTok at her grandfather’s house when she was shot.

According to Fox News, the teens were friends with Aaliyah. They were handling the gun and ended up hitting the young woman in the head on August 1st. The two were charged with manslaughter and illegal possession of a weapon.

The firearm’s owner is Emiliano Vargas, 21. He was not at the home at the time of the incident, but was accused of allowing a minor under 18 to handle a gun.

According to the publication, police recovered the video that shows the exact moment Aaliyah is hit. In the scene, according to court documents, the young woman appears dancing with someone in the background “moving with something”.

In an interview with the American TV channel WCNC, the teenager’s grandfather, Gary Salazar, recalled that the girl was very charismatic.

“She could walk into a store and hang out with 20 new friends,” he said. “She was just that kind of person. She loved people and people loved her.”

A new prosecutor is expected to take on the case this month and officials said they would review the investigations. The maximum sentence for the young woman’s two friends is six years.