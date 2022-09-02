1st photo of “Causeway”, film with Jennifer Lawrence released

The first image of the movie came out Jennifer Lawrence recorded for the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The website Variety released the photo this Friday (2/9), showing the actress in a scene of “Causeway”. The vehicle also announced the release date for the feature film: october 28.

In the movie, Jennifer Lawrence gives life to an American soldier who is forced to return home to New Orleans, against her will, after suffering physical and psychological trauma in Afghanistan. The plot shows the character’s difficulties to adapt to ordinary life.

Read more:

“Causeway” marks the debut of the award-winning theater director Lila Neugebauer at the movies. She had also directed some episodes of the series “Maid” and “A Vida Sexual das Universitárias”. In addition, the cast Brian Tyree Henry (from “Eternals”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (from “Lady Bird”) and Jayne Houdyshell (from “The Humans”).

Ahead of its debut on Apple TV+, “Causeway” will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada on September 10th. The film is one of the streaming service’s bets after taking the Oscar with “In the Rhythm of the Heart” (2021).

Jennifer Connelly joins new Apple TV+ series

The streaming service Apple TV+ continues to invest heavily in science fiction productions and one of the next to arrive on the platform, entitled “Dark Matter”will have Jennifer Connelly in the cast.

“Dark Matter” It is based on the author’s book of the same name. Blake Crouch, who also penned the script and is the showrunner for the series. The book is considered one of the best science fiction novels of the decade.

The protagonist of the series, who will play the character Jason Dessenis the actor Joel Edgerton (“The Great Gatsby”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”). Jennifer Connellywho won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “A Beautiful Mind,” joins the cast to play his wife, Daniela.