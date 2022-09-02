2 best study apps for PUBLIC CONTEST; prepare for selection processes

Nowadays, preparing for a public contest is much more viable than in past years. With technology, contestants can study from home, with quality materials available on the internet. But almost always people are in doubt about which are the best apps to succeed in the test, given that there are countless apps available in smartphone stores. With that in mind, we’ve separated the three best apps for you to prepare for the contest.

1 – Trello (organization and customization)

Trello is one of the best tools for anyone who needs to get organized in their studies. Available for both Android and IOS (Iphone) devices, the app allows students to create columns and organize them according to their study routine. An example of using the application is to create a card with the name of the contest you are signing up for. For example: “Contest for Banco do Brasil”.

On that same card, you can create some checklists with the progress of your readings. In one column are the texts that have already been read, in the other are those that are being read and another one with the texts that are yet to be read. To download the app, just go to: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/trello/id461504587. Trello also allows the user to set dates and deadlines for completion of some activities.

2 – Forest

Unlike Trello, Forest is a browser extension. Its function is to prevent the student from being distracted during online classes with games, advertisements, social networks, among other disturbing ones. That is, it is very important to keep students focused and increase productivity in studies. To install the extension, just go to: https://www.techtudo.com.br/tudo-sobre/google-chrome/.

The idea of ​​the app is quite interesting. It works from a gamified experience, from the image of a tree. For example, when the user installs the extension, he is able to select which sites to block. From there, time will start counting and the extension tree will start to grow. This helps the student to see how much he has evolved during that period of time. In addition, it increases productivity when studying on the internet, an environment full of distractions.

