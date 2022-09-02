4K Movies to Watch on Disney Plus

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

The service subscribers streaming Disney Plus has access to a vast catalog of movies, and many of them are already offered in high quality. 4K. This type of resolution offers a high level of image definition, making your movie-watching experience at home look a lot like movie theater quality.

The difference from the previous resolution, in Full HD, is the amount of pixels: a 4K offers a resolution of 3840 pixels horizontal by 2,160 pixels vertical, doubling the image quality of Full HD.

It is worth remembering that, to enjoy this experience, it is necessary to have electronic devices at home that are already prepared to receive this technology.

And in the Disney Plus catalog you can watch movies in 4Kwith several interesting options and not only recent works. See some options below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

This 2022 release was one of the most anticipated in the Marvel universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings the character Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and his partner Wong (Benedict Wong) to the center of the story, which begins after the Sorcerer Supreme defeats Dormammu and faces Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

But things happen along the way and Dr. Strange unleashes evil, which forces him to confront a new threat. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also connects with WandaVision and Loki, series from Disney Plus.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Another cool movie available at 4K technology It is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The story told is that of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Chinese man who left his country after being trained to be an assassin. Shang-Chi’s father possesses the Ten Rings, mystical bracelets that give him the power to live for centuries.

When Shang-chi’s mother is murdered, the father tasks him with avenging her death, but he flees to San Francisco. However, his past soon returns to collect the bill and make him confront his story.

eternal

eternal is a 2021 film that also takes part in the Marvel universe. It focuses on super-gifted beings, capable of manipulating cosmic energy, but who were spawned from the failed experiments of their creator, Celestial Arishem.

The Eternals have a responsibility to save the human race from the evil Deviants, which they manage to do. After that, all that remains is to wait for the return of its creator with good news. After waiting for him for centuries, the Eternals now have a new challenge and must defeat the Deviants again to ensure the safety of the humans.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is an adventure movie with incredible scenes that get much more emotion when seen in 4K It portrays a rogue named Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who works as the captain of the boat La Guilla. He is hired by Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) to take him to the Amazon forests, where they intend to find a tree with healing powers. But the dangers along this journey will be many.

Maleficent I and II

The two films about the witch Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), the protector of the kingdom of the Moors, are also available at Disney Plus in 4K. In the first film, from 2014, Maleficent wants revenge on the boyfriend who abandoned her, cursing his daughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning). However, slowly she begins to develop feelings for the girl.

Already in Maleficent II – Mistress of Evil, 2019, Aurora becomes Queen of the Moors and is proposed to by a prince. She then travels to the kingdom of Ulstead alongside Maleficent to meet her future in-laws. But the witch will clash with her mother-in-law, Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), creating new problems.

Live Action Mulan

O Live Action Mulan is an adaptation of the animation released by Disney in 1998. In the film, the protagonist is Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), the eldest daughter of an honorable warrior. The Emperor of China issues a law requiring one man from each family to serve in the imperial army, and Mulan decides to take the place of her sick father. She then disguises herself as a man to face the invaders of her nation.

Pirates of the Caribbean

The exciting franchise Pirates of the Caribbean is also available in quality 4K. The adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his troupe in search of mysterious treasures have spawned five films, released between 2003 and 2017.

Star Wars

Finally, the Disney Plus gives fans the opportunity to watch the saga Star Wars in high image quality. The space story created by George Lucas is a great cultural phenomenon, and still fascinates many people around the stories of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia who fight in the Rebel Alliance to try to overthrow the Galactic Empire.

There are also films from the last trilogy, with Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren. In addition to Rogue One and the Han Solo movie.

