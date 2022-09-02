5 Alternative Versions of TV Shows That Didn’t Work

Despite some series being a resounding success, sometimes the attempt to replicate the formula doesn’t work.

After all, is there a perfect formula for making a successful series? Or is popularity a consequence of quality? While some series have achieved their recognition by the public, the attempt to replicate the formula may not have worked very well.

That’s why Cinebuzz selected 5 alternative versions of the hit series that weren’t as successful as the original. Check out:

1. Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

After many years of Pretty Little Liars’ success, creator I. Marlene King decided to try to repeat the success with a reboot for HBO Max, released in July 2022. And while the reboot features a supernatural version of the original series, the reboot doesn’t. managed to win over audiences like Hanna, Spencer, Aria and Emily did.

2. The Office UK

The version of The Office produced in the United States is very successful until today, almost a decade after its end. But did you know that it was the UK that started the story of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company? The Office UK aired in 2001 and featured a relatively well-known cast such as Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). However, the series was not so successful and was canceled after 2 seasons. Two years later, the United States created its own version which was a resounding success.

3. That 80s Show

The sitcom That 70s Show was responsible for launching the careers of major Hollywood stars, especially Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon. The comedy that portrayed a group of teenagers in the 70s was so successful that it lasted for 8 seasons. But the attempt to replicate the story in the 1980s didn’t pan out and That 80s Show was canceled after 13 episodes.

4. Joey

Friends is without a doubt one of the biggest television hits of all time. And of course Joey Tribbiani has always held a special place in the hearts of fans. And in an attempt to continue the actor’s story on television, NBC created “Joey” as a spin-off of Friends to follow in Tribbiani’s Hollywood footsteps. But the series did not reach the proper ratings and was canceled after 2 seasons.

5. Gracepoint

Broadchurch is a mystery series that has been very successful in the UK, starring Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and David Tennant (Doctor Who) in the roles of detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy. But the attempt to replicate the success in the United States didn’t pan out, even with Tennant reprising his role as a detective in the new version. While Broadchurch had 3 seasons to tell the drama of the family whose youngest son is found dead, Gracepoint only had one season before it was cancelled.

