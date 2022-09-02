5 Movies For Those Who Loved A Faithful Husband on Netflix | Series on Stage

a faithful husbandgives Netflix, is the story of a couple, Christian and Leonora, trapped in a loveless marriage. Christian wants a divorce, but Leonora is not ready to let him go. To make him stay, she threatens to reveal his past crimes to the police. Cornered, he decides to kill her.

But his life takes a rather disastrous turn when the murder doesn’t go as he had planned. Focusing on Christian and Leonora’s motives, the film explores the complicated nature of marriage and the meaning of love through its warped lens.

If you liked this thriller, we have some suggestions within the theme that you will love, available on streaming. Check out:

The Gift (2015)

In a faithful husband, the ongoing theme is that even when you’re married to someone, there may be things about them that you don’t know. Everyone hides their dark secrets from their spouse and problems only arise when those secrets are revealed. Something similar happens in The gift. Starring Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall and Joel Edgerton, the film follows the story of Simon and Robyn, whose marriage goes through a rough patch when they cross paths with Simon’s schoolmate Gordon. Turns out Simon isn’t as good a person as Robyn thought he was.

The Price of Betrayal (2009)

Starring Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried, this film shows how a little doubt can turn into a big problem. Catherine was happily married to David until she began to suspect that he was being unfaithful to her. She hires a woman named Chloe to seduce David and see what happens. This was supposed to be a test of her husband’s loyalty, but soon Catherine herself is seduced by Chloe and begins an unexpected affair with her, until she realizes that Chloe is not being completely honest with her.

Secretly (2013)

Based on the novel by Emile Zola and starring Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role, this film follows the story of Therese, who is forced to marry her sick cousin at the behest of her aunt. With nowhere to go, Therese is trapped in a loveless marriage and her prospects look pretty bleak. That is until she meets Laurent, Camille’s childhood friend. As Therese and Laurent become embroiled in a secret love affair, things start to take a dark turn when the thought of murder is put in the middle.

Dial M to Kill (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Dial M to Kill begins with a man finding out about his wife’s affair. It happened a year ago, but the revelation still hits him so hard that he decides to kill his wife. That way he can have his revenge and her wealth. He just needs someone to do it for him. Soon, he comes up with an immaculate plan to kill his wife and not get involved in any way. But on the night of the murder, things don’t go as well as he had planned.

Gone Girl (2014)

Talk about getting stuck in a marriage you desperately wanted to get out of, and Gone Girl appears in the mind. Based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the psychological thriller directed by David Fincher follows the story of Nick and Amy. At first, Amy disappears, and the search for her brings their marriage under public scrutiny, something Nick tries his best to keep in a positive light, because it seems Amy left enough evidence to prove she was in danger with Nick. What follows is a series of twists that give us a glimpse into the dark side of marriage.

a faithful husband is now available on Netflix.