5 news from Palmeiras today that rocked (09/02)

After defeat to Athletico in Libertadores, Palmeiras turns the key and prepares to face Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, a tournament that Alviverde is leader with seven points ahead of the second place.

Palmeiras may have an alternative team against Red Bull Bragantino

Thinking about the Libertadores return game, coach Abel Ferreira can spare some players from the starting lineup, but put them in the second half to play, if necessary. A strategy similar to the one Flamengo has been adopting.

Among those spared, there may be Dudu, Rony and Zé Rafael. Raphael Veiga is out with an ankle injury. The lineup, however, is still a mystery.

The likely Palmeiras should have: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gomez and Vanderlan; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Bruno Tabata, Wesley and Lopez.

More than 36 thousand tickets sold for the match against Athletico

Next Tuesday (06), Palmeiras faces Athletico Paranaense, at Allianz Parque, for the second game of the Libertadores semifinal. Needing to win by two goals difference to qualify in normal time, Verdão will once again count on the support of their fans.

This afternoon (02), Palmeiras announced that 36,100 tickets have already been sold in advance, with four days left for the match. The trend is that tickets are sold out even today.

Palmeiras takes action against currency exchange

In the last games of Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, the main reason for the complaint of the Palmeiras fan has been in relation to the sale of tickets. They are selling out very fast, with many supporters being unable to buy.

Then you can see several scalpers selling tickets on the internet for much higher prices, aiming for profit. And these scalpers have dozens of tickets to sell.

Trying to stop this, Palmeiras issued a note saying that it has adopted some measures, such as hiring an external audit to investigate possible flaws in the sales system. In addition, the club is studying the use of new technologies, such as biometrics, facial recognition and modernization of the electronic ticket, among others.

It also promises to ban those selling tickets from the Avanti program.

Journalist brings information about Endrick in training

The boy Endrick, just 16 years old, has been training frequently in the Palmeiras main team, but has not yet been used in any match. During the ESPN F90 program, journalist Felippe Facincani brought information about the young forward’s performance in training.

According to Facincani, Endrick does not show shyness and goes for the Palmeiras defenders.

“You know what I heard from the guys? In the under-20, it’s the same thing as putting Adriano Imperador in the youth team. By force drive… nobody stops the boy. In training (of Palmeiras), what I have heard is that defenders have difficulty (to score). Abel said he wanted to see him training with Gómez and Luan. He trains and dribbles the guys”, reported the commentator.

Study places Palmeiras’ jewel among the biggest promises in the world and it’s not Endrick

A study prepared by the CIES Football Observatory, the International Center for Sport Studies, placed three young Brazilians among the greatest promises in the world. Among them is a Palmeiras player, who is not Endrick but Giovani, a prominent forward at Verdão’s base.

The other Brazilians on the list are Ângelo, from Santos and Victor Hugo, from Flamengo. See below the list of the 10 most promising in the world according to this study:

1 – Pablo Gavi (Barcelona)

2 – Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire)

3 – Daniil Khudyakov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

4 – Victor Hugo (Flemish)

5 – Angelo (Santos)

6 – Savio Moreira (PSV)

7 – Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad)

8 – Emre Bilgin (Besiktas)

9 – Giovanni (Palmeiras)

10 – Bilal El Khannous (Genk)