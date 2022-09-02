8 movies to watch in September on Netflix – Jornada Geek

netfix

With several projects in constant development, the Netflix continues to make premieres of films, series and many other styles over the months. And so, now we’ve separated 8 movies that will debut in September on the platform that should stand out and you need to watch.

The list in question is composed of projects from different genres, ranging from comedy to horror, and all of them have already had their premieres confirmed by the streaming platform in September. One of them, for example, is the thriller entitled The invisible man.

Below are 8 movies to watch in September on Netflix

Neighbors – September 1, 2022;

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Love in Verona – September 1, 2022;

Julie performs the soundHe travels to Verona, where he discovers that he has to share the house he has rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

The Invisible Man – September 14, 2022;

In The Invisible Man, when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Elisabeth Moss) takes his own life and leaves his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone no one can see.

Zombieland: Double Tap – September 15, 2022;

In Zombieland – Double Tap, years after teaming up to get through the beginnings of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to look for new ones. places for habitation and survival. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.

Punishers – September 16, 2022;

Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the height of popularity, but sees his reign crumble after an intimate video leaks to the entire school, apparently at the hands of Max (Austin Abrams), her equally popular boyfriend.

Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is a weird new student, furious to discover that she is now studying with an old rival, Carissa (Ava Capri), who spread rumors about her at a summer camp when the two were 13 years old. After a skirmish at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely, secret friendship to exact revenge on the people who tormented them.

Lou – September 23, 2022;

“Thinking he would put his dangerous past behind him, Lou (Allison Janney) sees his quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm looms, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their past.”

The Jazz Man – September 23, 2022;

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

Blonde – September 28, 2022;

Described as a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe’s life story, Blonde is written and directed by Andrew Dominikbased on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates with the same name.

The project has been under development since 2012, with Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain previously attached to the main role. In addition to Ana de Armas like its protagonist, the cast of the film is formed by Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Hus and much more.

