“A place far away from here” and “Once upon a time a genius” in Petrópolis · AeP

This week, the films “A place far away from here”, “Predestinado – Arigó and the spirit of Dr. Fritz”, “No! Don’t look”, “After 4”, “The legendary warrior dog” “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, “DC super pets league”, “Once upon a time a genius” and “Minions 2” are playing in Petrópolis.

On Fridays there is the “Super Sexta Cinemaxx” promotion. When purchasing a Cinemaxx Junior Combo + 1 ticket, customers pay R$16. On Sundays, there is “2×1 Cinemaxx”: when purchasing a ticket, the customer gets another for the same session, on the same day. Promotions are valid for a limited time only.

In addition to everyone paying half, in all cinemas on the Cinemaxx Network, at any day, time and for any session, every Tuesday also has the “3rd + than cheap”, with tickets at R$ 6.00 for movies 2D

CINEMAXX MARKET STATION – remembering that on Mondays, the cinema does not work.

DC League of Super Pets – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 3:30 pm – except Monday and Wednesday

Synopsis: Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a pack of shelters – Ace the dog; PB, the pot-bellied pig; Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel – to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Once Upon a Genius – Romance/Drama/Fantasy – Premiere – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 3:30 pm – Monday and Wednesday only

A place far away from here – drama – premiere – dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 8:00 pm (except Wednesday) / 5:30 pm (Wednesday only)

Synopsis: Based on the novel by Delia Owens, the story follows two timelines: the first about the adventures of young Kya while living isolated in a small town in North Carolina; and the second is about the investigation of a murder of a local celebrity in the fictional town of Barkley Cove.

Spider-Man: No Homecoming – The Even Funnier Version – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 8pm (Wednesday only)

Synopsis: Extended version of “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”, released in 2021.

Minions 2 – the origin of Gru – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 4:15 pm – except Monday and Wednesday

Synopsis: In the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, this time they help a Gru as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

Tromba-Trem – animation – preview – national

Free classification

Time: 4pm – Wednesday only

Synopsis: The film follows the fun-loving elephant Gajah after he becomes an overnight celebrity. But his star status quickly ends when he becomes the prime suspect in a mysterious disappearance. Now the poor elephant will have to race against time to clear his name and prove his innocence.

Predestined – Arigó and the spirit of Dr. Fritz – drama – premiere – national

Rating: 14 years

Time: 6:15 pm – except Wednesday / 6 pm – Wednesday only

Synopsis: José Pedro de Freitas, better known as Zé Arigó (Dalton Mello), was a simple man who lived with his wife Arlete (Juliana Paes) in Congonhas, Minas Gerais. During the 1950s, a time when the spiritist religion was not as well known and respected in the country, Arigó became a symbol of hope through his surgeries and spiritual cures.

Once Upon a Genius – Romance/Drama/Fantasy – Premiere – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 20:30 – except Wednesday

Ticket to Paradise – Comedy – Preview – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 20:30 – Wednesday only

Synopsis: A divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) discover their daughter is in love and intends to impulsively marry in Bali. The two then decide to hastily travel to the island and stop the young woman’s marriage, preventing her from making the same mistake they did.

The legendary warrior dog – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Times: 4:00 pm (except Wednesday) / 4:15 pm (Wednesday only)

After 4 – After the promise – romance/drama – dubbed

Rating: 14 years

Times: 6:00 pm (except Wednesday) / 6:15 pm (Wednesday only)

Synopsis: The relationship between Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) has gone through many difficulties, strengthening their bond, and when the truth about their families comes to light, the two discover they are not as different as they thought. . Tessa is no longer that sweet, innocent girl who made it to college, and Hardin is no longer the cruel boy she fell in love with. She is the only person capable of understanding and calming the young man’s spirit. But when a revelation about the past shatters Hardin’s impenetrable facade – and Tessa suffers a brutal tragedy, the secret is so great that it causes him to distance himself from absolutely everything, even his soulmate. Not to mention his aggressiveness can put everything at risk. This time, the girl will also need the support of her lover, which will be another test of this love. Tessa isn’t sure if she can really save him – not without sacrificing herself. But who should the girl fight for, for Hardin or for herself?

No! Don’t Look – Horror – Premiere

Rating: 14 years

Time: 8:15 pm (DUB – except Friday) / 8:15 pm (LEG – Friday only)

Synopsis: New horror movie from director Jordan Peele (from Run! and Us). A city in the interior of California begins to have bizarre and extraterrestrial events. A pair of brothers played by Keke Palmer (True Jackson and Alice) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah) own a horse ranch and are neighbors of an amusement park in a television series of the character played by Steven. Yeun, inspired by the wild west. The two then witness bizarre events and flying saucers.

CINE BAUHAUS

No! Don’t look – terror

Rating: 14 years

Times: 3:50 pm (DUB) / 8:20 pm (LEG)

Pedro’s journey – fiction – premiere – national

Rating: 14 years

Hours: 2pm / 6:20pm

Synopsis: In 1831, while crossing the Atlantic on an English frigate bound for Europe, Pedro, the former Emperor of Brazil, seeks physical and emotional strength to face his brother, who has usurped his kingdom in Portugal. Pedro finds himself sick and insecure. He enters the vessel in search of a place and a homeland. In search of yourself.

CINE ITAIPAVA

No! Don’t Look – Horror – Subtitles

Rating: 14 years

Time: 18:30

The legendary warrior dog – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Hours: 4pm

The Beast – thriller – subtitles

Rating: 14 years

Time: 21:00 – 09/2 and 3 only

Synopsis: Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) is a man who recently lost his wife, and decides to take a trip with his daughters to a reservation in South Africa, where he met his wife. But what starts out as a smooth trip turns into a nightmare when they find themselves being chased by a lion.