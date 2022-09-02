Achievements screen today displays Daredevil: The Man Without Fear

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Friday (26), starting at 11:15 pm, SBT will show the film Daredevil: The Man Without Fear on the Success Screen. In short, it is an American film from 2003, an adventure with direction and script by Mark Steven Johnson. The film is based on the eponymous character created by Stan Lee, Bill Everet and Frank Miller. Furthermore, SBT shows the film right after Programa do Ratinho.

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear Synopsis

Matt Murdock was exposed to radioactivity as a child and lost his sight, but he developed a lot of other senses, in addition to having gained a kind of mental radar. Now an adult, he is a criminal lawyer who trains in martial arts and uses his intellectual and physical abilities to deliver justice.

Cast

In the cast, Ben Affleck is Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Jennifer Garner is Elektra Natchios, Michael Clarke Duncan is Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Colin Farrell is Lester Poindexter / Bullseye. Jon Favreau is Foggy Nelson, Joe Pantoliano is Ben Urich, David Keith is Jack Murdock, and Scott Terra is Matt Murdock (Young).

Meanwhile, Erick Avari is Ambassador Nikolaos Natchios, Ellen Pompeo is Karen Page, and Coolio is Daunte Jackson. Frankie J. Allison is the Father, Stan Lee is the pedestrian, Leland Orser is Wesley Owen Welch, and Frank Miller is Man with Pen in Head.

Finally, Bernard Williams is London Airport Guard, Paul Ben-Victor is Jose Quesada, John Rothman is Quesada Attorney, and Derrick O’Connor is Father Everett.

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear trailer



Other interesting subjects

Box office

The film grossed a total of $179,000 in tickets worldwide. As a result, the film grossed more than double its $78 million budget.

What did critics think of Daredevil: The Man Without Fear?

On Metacritic, the film received a score of 42%, based on 35 reviews. Meanwhile, the site’s users gave it a 6.5 rating.

Where to watch the title?

If you want to watch the movie without interruptions, know that it is available to watch on GloboPlay, Star+, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Did you like the article? See other news you might like to read here:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.