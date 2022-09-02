Actress Lea Michele, from ‘Glee’, points out machismo in rumors that she is illiterate – Jornal do Oeste

The name of Lea Michele, interpreter of Rachel Berry in Glee, has already been involved in some controversies. In 2020, for example, her co-star Samantha Marie Warie accused her of performing “traumatic microaggressions” behind the scenes of the production. At the time, the actress said she didn’t remember the cases described, but apologized for any pain she may have caused.

Now, with a leading role in the famous Broadway musical, Funny Girl, Lea says she is more mature. “I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader. It means not only going in and doing a good job when the camera is filming, but also when it’s not. And that hasn’t always been the most important thing to me,” she declared in an interview with The New York Times.

The actress also took the opportunity to comment for the first time on the rumors that she would be illiterate. The theory, which generated many memes on the internet, came about after Naya Rivera, who was also part of the series, told in her book that Lea refused to improvise a scene.

According to Lea, it’s all just rumors that reflect machismo. “I went to Glee every day, I knew my lines every day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. And even. I think a lot of times if I were a man, a lot of that wouldn’t be the case,” she declared.