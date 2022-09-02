Airport worker dies after hair gets caught in luggage machine

posted on 09/02/2022 17:31



Jermani was working for the company GAT Airline Ground Support at the airport and was even taken to the hospital after the incident – (Credit: Reproduction/Facebook)

A 26-year-old woman died on Tuesday (30/8) while working at Louis Armstrong Airport in the city of New Orleans (USA). According to reports, Jermani Thompson’s hair got caught in the machine that unloads luggage from planes.

Jermani was working for GAT Airline Ground Support at the airport and was taken to hospital after the incident, but she succumbed to her injuries, an airport spokesperson said. Because of the accident, one of the airline’s flights frontier it was canceled.

According to the international press, other details about the accident were not disclosed and only after the autopsy will it be possible to know the exact dynamics of the accident.

“We are heartbroken and support his family and friends in the best way we can,” Mike Hough, GAT’s CEO, told the American portal. Nola.

also to the Nolathe victim’s mother, Angela Dorsey, said: “I’m speechless. I can’t even think.”