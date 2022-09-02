Amber Heard sells house to try to pay Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard sold her home for $1 million but still owes it to ex-husband Johnny Depp

Due to the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, the actress Amber Heard sold his home in the Yucca Velley desert, California, USA, to pay for the lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp.

According to ‘TMZ’, the actress sold the property for twice the price she paid in 2019. At the time, the house cost $570,000, and is currently valued at $1 million, however, the sale is not yet over. enough for the actress to pay off the $10 million debt with depp.

Conflicts between Amber and Depp

The reason for the lawsuit is because of an article written by Amber Heard in 2018, for the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, in it the artist does not mention the actor’s name, but claims to be a “public figure who represents domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.

During the trial, heard displayed conversations, images and videos of alleged physical assaults by depp during the trial process, and after six weeks in front of the courts, the actress was ordered to pay $10 million to the actor.

The actress even tried to appeal the verdict, but was unsuccessful. The observations made were: that the identity of one of the jurors did not match that presented at the trial and that the amounts of compensation would be excessive.

After the ex-wife’s pleas were not heeded a few weeks later, Johnny Depp decided to do the same (via O Globo) and filed an appeal to set aside the $2 million he was ordered to pay to heard.

