Amsterdam | Check out the new movie poster from 20th Century Studios and New Regency

Check out the new poster Amsterdammovie of 20th Century Studios and New Regency which debuts in october 06 at the movies.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in AMSTERDAM by 20th Century Studios. This photo is courtesy of 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Directed by David O. Russell, the feature film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington with Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro are also in the cast.

The new poster of AMSTERDAMthe most recent production of 20th Century Studios and New Regency, is now available. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell and opens in theaters on October 6, 2022.

Check out the new Amsterdam poster below:

AMSTERDAM tells the epic story of three friends who witness a crime and find themselves caught up in one of the most shocking plots in American history. A fascinating and rich plot that brilliantly blends historical fact with fiction for a timely cinematic experience.

The film stars Oscar® winner Christian Bale, two-time Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Oscar® winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro. Written and directed by five-time Oscar® nominee David O. Russell, AMSTERDAM is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer:

