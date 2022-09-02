Ana de Armas delivers a new detail of the characterization of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe’s characterization, made by Ana de Armas was heavy and ended up causing problems. come understand everything

Ana de Armas claims he spent 3 tedious hours a day perfecting his accent with his own vocal coach. all to interpret Marilyn Monroe, in the upcoming Netflix movie titled Blonde.

The Cuban-Spanish actress’ accent sparked backlash on the internet after the film’s trailer was released, with many saying that Ana De Armas sounded “nothing like” Marilyn Monroe in the clip.

The actress said that these 3 hours spent with the vocal coach took place on the set of her other film, Between Knives and Secretswhere she spent 12-hour shifts.

“It was about observing her facial expressions, her mouth, the roundness of her lips, how she showed her lower teeth and why the ‘o’s were like that.”, she said to LA Times. “Someone’s voice is more than just a specific accent. It says a lot more about a person.”

The star has even revealed that she spent 9 months with a dialect coach in a desperate attempt to sound like Monroe. She called the process “great torture” and “so exhausting”.

the director of blondeAndrew Dominik, in turn, revealed “concerns” with the choice of De Armas, since English is his second language. “I had worries, until I saw her act, so I forgot what to worry about,” he told the channel.

“We felt like we were dealing with Norma Jeane [nome real de Monroe] and Norma should sound less like a Marilyn Monroe cartoon.”

Last month, Monroe’s estate jumped to the defense of Ana de Armas after a backlash for her accent, saying that “any actor who takes on this role knows he has big shoes to fill.”

The movie premieres on Netflix on September 23!

