‘Andor’: Diego Luna on playing Cassian again in ‘Star Wars’ prequel: ‘I let the guy go, I cried’

It wasn’t easy for Diego Luna to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in the highly anticipated series ‘Andor’ due for release this September. The character was first seen in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ as a key player in helping the Rebels acquire the Death Star plans and hand them over to the Rebellion. He ended up dying with Jyn Orso (Felicity Jones), although the mission was a success, now Luna is back in a prequel that traces his life and times as he climbs the ladder as one of the rebellion’s greatest spies who ever lived.

Here’s a quick read from the official logline: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series tells the story of the rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebellious hero.

In an interview with THR, Luna opened up about the suit to play Cassian again. “The first day was so weird. It almost felt like a dream,” he said. “When you have a perspective that you’re living the dream, but also witnessing the moment from afar and judging yourself, that’s what happened to me. I was there and not there at the same time. I talked about it for years, literally two or three years before we started filming, but just being there, I couldn’t believe it. [Rogue One] experience, because it was so unique and bizarre and interesting and unlike anything I’ve done before, so being back there was a really weird feeling.”

He also added: “Probably. I let the guy go. I regretted. I even had ceremonies to talk about him. (Laughs). And so there I was, being Cassian again. But I was also coming out of the worst time of confinement during the pandemic. So it wasn’t just the weirdness of getting back to playing a guy whose death I already played, but also because I was coming out of many months of being the most paperworker I’ve been since I was a baby.”

‘Andor’ debuts September 21 on Disney+