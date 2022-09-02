‘Andor’: From Adria Arjona to Robert Emms, Here Are the New Characters Appearing in the ‘Star Wars’ Prequel

While ‘Andor’ sees the return of some familiar faces, the long-awaited ‘Star Wars’ thriller also features new names set to make their appearance in Diego Luna’s lead. While Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera return in the series, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Robert Emms, along with some notable names, have been named as part of the cast.

The official synopsis reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series tells the story of the rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

All New Cast Members in ‘Andor’

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Fiona Shaw as Marva, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Alan Tudyk as K-2S0 (the latter being a no-show for the first season , but may have to appear at some point in the second may be in an appearance as well). There are no casting details for the second season at this time.

Not much is known about any of the characters mentioned, other than the fact that they all have a line of two that gives speculation in the trailer. It’s not surprising though, how ‘Andor’ is keeping things close to the vest. With the series serving as a prequel to the prequel to ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, it also remains to be seen how many of these faces make it past season two. Andor de Luna himself was one of the victims on Scarf along with Jyn Orso (Felicity Jones) and some of the rebels who planned to steal the Death Star plans and turn them over to the rebellion.

‘Andor’ will be released on September 21 on Disney+.