Android Beam will be permanently removed on Android 14 release

For those unfamiliar with it, Android Beam is a feature that allows you to connect two devices with NFC and at least Android 4.0 to transfer data quickly. Once the process starts, files could be transferred over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The process can also be used to transfer smaller items such as browser pages, contact information and maps. The highlight of the feature is that you wouldn’t need a third connection, just devices supported with Android Beam and NFC would be enough.

From a point of view, the removal of the feature is not seen as a problem, mainly because there are several alternatives, in addition to Google itself providing Nearby Share, which completely replaces Android Beam. However, some do not like the idea of ​​the company removing something from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and replacing it with a closed source one.

Android is and will likely always be open source, but over time Google has built an ecosystem on top of AOSP with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and Google Play Services, bothering some users. Earlier this week, Google indicated a forecast for the release of the first beta of Android 14.

