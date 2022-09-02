“Another TSE abuse”

posted on 09/02/2022 16:07



(Credit: Reproduction/Youtube Liberal Party)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, this Friday (2/9), the decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to ban the carrying of weapons in polling stations and the use of cell phones in the voting booth during election day. lawsuit, approved unanimously in an administrative session of the Court yesterday.

“In my opinion, it is yet another abuse of the TSE. They are taking various measures that always harm our side. Regrettably, the TSE has acted in this way, I hope the people will vote, participate”, he pointed out to journalists after a speech at Expointer in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul.





According to the TSE, in the voting booth it is forbidden to carry cell phones, cameras, camcorders and radio communication equipment or any accessory that could compromise the confidentiality of the vote. If the voter refuses to hand in, he will be prohibited from voting.

The presidency of the receiving table will also be authorized to activate the police force to “adopt the necessary measures”. The court stated that the objective is “to guarantee the secrecy of the vote provided for in the Federal Constitution, in addition to avoiding possible coercion to the voters themselves”.

election polls

Still in Rio Grande do Sul, Bolsonaro said he did not believe in electoral polls, which show former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the forefront of voting intentions. And he joked that if the survey showed a second round, it is because he, Bolsonaro, should win in the first round.

The Datafolha poll released yesterday shows that Lula dropped from 47% to 45%, while Bolsonaro maintained the 32%, reducing the chance of the dispute being closed in the first round.

“I don’t believe in research, as Datafolha said yesterday that there will be a second round. If you said there will be a second round, it’s because there won’t be, we will win in the first round. And it’s easy to decide. Is easy. The agro is with us, the Christians are with us, the other side talks about the barbarity of religions, it doesn’t even say anything about the issue of Nicaragua, where Catholic radio stations are closed, nuns are expelled, priests are arrested. We cannot think that this country is acting within the normality, to turn a blind eye to this.”

And indirectly to Lula, the president said he defended freedom of the press: “I repeat: freedom above all and that of you, the press, there has to be freedom of expression, even if there are mistakes, and also for social media. You can be sure that, in a re-election, we will guarantee all that.”