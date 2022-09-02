ANS includes five new technologies in the list of procedures; see which

The list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) indicates which care is considered essential at all stages, from diagnosis to monitoring of diseases. The agency announced the addition of five new technologies based on orders received through an electronic form on the agency’s website.

With the new update, the ANS this year included 10 procedures and 20 drugs on the list. The latest technologies are geared towards the treatment of ovarian and liver cancer. According to the agency, now the beneficiaries of health plans have more rights.

New technologies

The proposal to update the list was received through an electronic form. After that, the changes were discussed at technical meetings. All this happened between the months of June and August of this year.

Also according to the ANS, two processes were analyzed and the final recommendation was unfavorable. For this reason, subdermal hormonal implantation of etonogestrel for contraception and hepatic radioembolization for metastatic colorectal cancer will not be included on the roll

Thus, only these are the new technologies that become part of the category of procedures: