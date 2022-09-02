Apple and Americanas must provide charger and phone to customers

Just imagine this situation: you buy a cell phone, pay a high price for the product, but when you open the box of the new device you discover that it came without the charger. This is the reality of many of Apple’s customers. The novelty is that Procon is watching and that the company is being fined for the practice of tying.

Read more: Procon fines Apple R$ 12 million for iPhone without charger

The removal of chargers and headphones began in 2020. The removal of both items left iPhone users and Apple customers in general outraged. Many rushed to social media to expose the indignation.

Without charger and earphone

At the time when removing the charger and headphone jack became a novelty, Apple justified that the measure was a way to reduce electronic waste in the world. The problem is that a cell phone doesn’t work without a charger, right? So, how is the situation of those who buy a device for the first time?

In the end, the company continued to profit from the sale of both items. As it is essential for the operation of the device, this type of situation is being considered a married sale. Here in Brazil, for example, Apple has already been ordered to indemnify a consumer. The company is being fined by the Procon of Rio de Janeiro. In yet another similar case, Apple and Americanas were convicted for the same reason.

The decision was made by Judge Dalia Zaro Queiroz of the Special Civil Consumer Court in Salvador, Bahia. Is it over there determined that the two companies must provide the charger and the headset. In addition, the brands had to pay R$ 5 thousand in moral damages to the consumer who filed the lawsuit.

The most recent cases show that it is increasingly easier for consumers to demand both items when buying an Apple device. There is even a bill pending in the Chamber of Deputies (Bill 5451/2020) that seeks to change the Consumer Protection Code and make the supply of accessories mandatory.

Gradually, what is expected is to improve people’s shopping experience and guarantee the basic items for the good use of the devices.