Apple TV Plus: The September 2022 releases

Among the September releases on Apple TV+, one of the highlights is the unprecedented documentary “The Legacy of Sidney Poitier”, produced by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin. The film narrates the trajectory of the famous actor, director and civil rights activist in Hollywood, star of classics such as “A Voice in the Shadows”, “In the Heat of the Night”, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To the Master. fondly”.

Apple TV+ also brings among its September releases the movie “Operation Beer”, directed by Peter Farrelly (“Green Book: The Guide”) and starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, based on the true story of a young man who went to Vietnam during the war to bring beer to friends. There is also “A Vida Segundo Ella”, an unprecedented series for children and families, about a teenager who returns to school after her battle with cancer.

Check out the schedule and more details of the Apple TV+ launches in September below:

September 2nd

“Life According to Ella” – unpublished series

“A Vida Segundo Ella” (“Life By Ella”) presents the girl Ella, who returns to school with a new perspective on life, a lot of anticipation for what the future holds and a giant desire to “seize the day” after her struggle. against cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to face all the fears she had before and determined not to let details like fake friends and social media status distract her.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Campground”) and Tim Pollock (“Campground”), with its first episode directed by Emmy-nominated Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”) and Vanessa Carrasco (“Perfect for You”).

September 9

“Gente de Courage” – never-before-seen documentary series

“Gutsy” (“Gutsy”) has eight episodes and follows Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the brave women who inspire them. Based on the Clintons’ New York Times bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women, the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a journey to talk to women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroines. .

Alongside the Clintons are some of her personal heroines: extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have impacted their communities and the world, such as activist and author Glennon Doyle, primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, actresses Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (mother and daughter), comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, influencer Kim Kardashian, singer Megan Thee Stallion, author, screenwriter and actress Amber Ruffin, journalist Gloria Steinem, drag queen Symone (Reggie Gavin), former soccer player Abby Wambach, youtuber Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints) and many more.

“Gente de Courage” is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who is also showrunner and director.

September 9

“Central Park” – Season Three

The new season of “Central Park” features over 40 original songs and 13 episodes. The animated musical comedy series is from creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

Bitsy continues her relentless quest to purchase the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with the park, and Paige is busier than ever after securing her first book deal.

“Central Park” has the voices of: Josh Gad (“Beauty and the Beast”), Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”, “Express of Tomorrow”), Kathryn Hahn (“ WandaVision”, “Mrs. Fletcher”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “A Night in Miami”), Emmy Raver-Lampman (“Hamilton,” “Agent of Shadows”), Stanley Tucci (“King’s Man: Inception,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) and Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Woman’s Neighbor in the Window”).

Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu are showrunners and executive producers of “Central Park.” The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios.

September 23th

“The Legacy of Sidney Poitier” – never-before-seen documentary

“The Legacy of Sidney Poitier” is produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin (“The Black Godfather,” “Django Unchained”). The feature film honors the legacy of the legendary Sidney Poitier (1927-2022), Bahamas-born actor and director and activist amid the Civil Rights Movement in Hollywood.

With interviews and testimonials from Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many other stars and stars, the film is also produced by Derik Murray (“I am Richard Pryor”, “I am Heath Ledger ”) in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

The Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment film has a screenplay by Jesse James Miller (“Punk,” “I Am Richard Pryor”).

September 30th

“Operation Beer” – unreleased film

Exclusive to Apple TV+, the feature film “Operation Beer” (“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”) stars Zac Efron (“17 Again,” “Hairspray”) and Russell Crowe (“Les Miserables”). “, “A brilliant mind”). Based on a true story, the production is directed by Peter Farrelly (“Green Book: The Guide”).

In the plot, to show support for his neighborhood friends who are fighting in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Efron) decides to do something totally unexpected: travel alone to the front lines to bring soldiers a little piece of home – their favorite beers. However, what started out as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood friends thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood.

Produced by Skydance Media, the feature is written by Farrelly, Brian Currie (“Green Book: the Guide”) and Pete Jones (“Free Pass”), based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War” by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. The book became a New York Times bestseller when it was published in 2020 and spawned stories in a variety of media and programs.

