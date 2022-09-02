Armie Hammer’s aunt normalized the actor’s cannibalism and rape allegations; Understand

Last year, the actor Armie Hammer was accused of rape and even cannibalism by several of his ex-girlfriends. Among the actor’s fans, the news fell like a bombshell, but in Hammer’s family, not everyone is surprised.

In a recent interview, Casey Hammer, one of the actor’s aunts, revealed that “was not shocked when the allegations came to light”. The woman blames her family’s culture and history for the reaction.

The revelation was made in an interview with the The Daily Beast Caseyshortly before the premiere of House of Hammera documentary series that explores and reveals an “empire” of violence committed by the actor.

Casey Hammer even went further and commented that she was also a victim of abuse, emphasizing that abusive behavior is apprehended. The actor’s aunt made it clear that this kind of attitude would be common in the actor’s family.

“Based on my experiences in my family, I was abused. It was just a way of life. You don’t wake up one day and become a monster – it’s a learned behavior,” Casey said.

The actor was born into the American elite, in a family that built its empire with American oil. However, the Hammers have a dark history that even involves a murder in the 1950s.

Behind the scenes of his intimacy, Armie Hammer would have lost the right to the inheritance and his financial life is in ruins. According to Variety, Armie is totally bankrupt and would now be working as a realtor in the Cayman Islands.

“The truth is that he is totally broke and is trying to occupy his time and earn some money to support his family,” a source explained to the magazine.

It is worth remembering that in Hollywood, after the scandal broke out, Armie was fired from several projects and abandoned by his agents.

Among the productions lost by Armie are the film Shotgun Wedding made by Jennifer Lopezthe new series of The Godfather and the Broadway play The Minutes.

Recently, the star returned to theaters alongside Gal Gadotstarring in the movie Death on the Nile. Armie, however, vehemently denies the allegations and has not commented on rumors that he was bankrupt.

