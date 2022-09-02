Art made with artificial intelligence wins contest, and artists are angry

An art contest at the Colorado State Fair, in the United States, gave first place to a piece created with Midjourney, an artificial intelligence image creation software.

The “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” image was created by Jason Allen of Pueblo, Colorado, using Midjourney, but he went to some trouble to get it entered in the awards.

First, Allen created hundreds of images on Midjourney’s Discord server, then retouched his three favorites in Photoshop, and used Gigapixel AI software to upscale the images. Then he printed these three images on canvas.

Jason Allen has entered his three works made with Midjourney in the digital arts category of the Colorado State Fair competition. To his surprise, “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” was awarded the first prize.

“Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” won first prize in contest in Colorado / Image: Jason Allen

The fact that art made with artificial intelligence by Midjourney won the contest is surprising, but many artists were upset. The displeasure was shown on Reddit and particularly on Twitter, and the tweet below is a good example.

Jason Allen defended himself in an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain, his local newspaper. According to him, at the time of registration he made it clear in the application for the award that his work had been done with Midjourney.

He says his goal was to make “a statement using art made by artificial intelligence,” and he believes he succeeded. He completes by saying that “he won’t apologize for it”. Jason also remembers his entire process of Photoshop retouching and upscaling to show that the piece also had a human touch.

What’s the next step on the Midjourney road?

Well, now, in addition to being used to create games, Midjourney can now be used to win an art contest with something made by artificial intelligence. I sincerely understand the annoyance that many artists might feel with this. But I also like the joke and prank made by the “artist” when inscribing a work made with AI algorithms.

