Atlético-MG: Tardelli reiterates desire to return and says he would play for free | athletic-mg

Without a club since leaving Santos at the end of 2021, Diego Tardelli still has the desire to play professionally next season. The striker revealed that he intends to leave football next year and, again, commented on the possibility of returning to Atlético-MG. According to the striker, in an eventual return, he would play for free.

“I did think about playing in the Campeonato Mineiro, at the new Arena, with the fans and ending my career with Atlético. For me, my story is summed up within Atlético” – Diego Tardelli

The statement was made in an interview with Network 98. Without a club, he revealed that he is training in his own academy with professional accompaniment and that he would need “two to two and a half weeks” to get the rhythm of the game. Tardelli commented that he spoke with Rodrigo Caetano earlier this year and that there was no agreement.

Diego Tardelli with the 2021 Mineiro Cup

– I talked with Rodrigo to return to Atlético, for free or with income and, in short, he was not accepted. Atlético didn’t need to pay me, I just wanted to stay the rest of the season and end it affectionately with the fans, because I left last year in the middle of the pandemic and without the fans that hugged me so much – he said.

The player returned to Mineirão, defending Santos, and was honored by the fans. According to the striker, the decision about his professional future will be made after talking to his family members. In addition, obviously, the decision would go through the board of Atlético.

– Arriving next year, decide together with my family, look… next year I want to stop, I want to close, I can have this contact, talk to one of Atlético’s directors, pass my idea and see if this is accepted – he said. .

Tardelli accumulated three spells at Atlético: the first from 2009 to 2011, the second between 2013 and 2015 and the last in the years 2020 and 2021. This last spell was marked by a serious ligament injury in the ankle that only allowed his return in 2021.

With the white shirt, Tardelli won six titles, with 112 goals scored in 30 games. He was an important player in winning the Copa Libertadores in 2013, Recopa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil in 2014. In addition, there are three Minas Gerais championships (2010, 2013 and 2021).

