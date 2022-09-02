Austrian denies rejecting inheritance of R$ 22 billion

The young Austrian Marlene Engelhorn, 29, went viral on social media after announcing that she would give up a fortune of R$ 22 billion, accumulated by her family over almost 200 years. The information, however, was denied by the heiress, who says she was the victim of fake news.

Marlene, who is one of the descendants of Friedrich Engelhorn, founder of the chemical multinational Basf, says that she saw her picture in Spanish and Italian newspaper headlines and did not understand why. She turned to Google Translate to find out why her name was gaining so much attention in southern Europe.

When reading phrases like “She is 29 years old and refuses to receive an inheritance of US$ 4 billion (about R$ 22 billion), why?” and “The young woman who gives up an inheritance of over $4 billion because she doesn’t want to be so rich,” she understood what was happening.





In a video call with the Catalan newspaper ARA, she denied the veracity of the statements about her: “I will inherit a double-digit sum in millions of euros and I do not reject it. I want to be able to redistribute at least 90% of that, ideally through taxes. Otherwise, I’ll find my own way.”





Rich family privileges

Like other heirs of renowned families, she lived a quiet childhood typical of a rich girl. “I grew up in a big mansion and went to a private school,” she says. Her view of the world, she reports, was that of a horse that was harnessed so as not to be distracted and just look straight ahead. “Privilege works the same way: you don’t see how much you have,” she adds.

It was at the university, where he entered to study German language and literature because he loved to read, that he had his first turn of mind, realizing that the abundance he had been born into was not usual.





But the most decisive moment was the day when the family explained to her that, when the time came, she would be heir to her grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn, who with the family appears at number 687 on the Forbes list, with a fortune of US. $4.2 million. “I knew she was rich, but then I got angry and I didn’t understand why. I wanted to talk about it and at the same time I hid from him. I didn’t want that money, it didn’t seem fair to me,” recalls Marlene.

In the past year, however, she has turned that anger against her own social class into activism. In February 2021, she sent an open letter along with others troubled by the low taxation of the “too rich”. From this initiative came Taxmenow, a movement that calls for greater taxation of millionaires and billionaires to redistribute wealth more equitably.

One of the projects in which he participated is, precisely, Resource Generation, an organization that targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 who will sooner or later inherit fortunes, to talk to them about wealth redistribution. “The rich tend to justify that they already have charitable foundations, but the States must pay. We should not wait for a rich person to make a donation; this cannot replace public spending or truly democratic redistribution”, he concludes.



