Avenida Tênis Clube announces schedule for the Farroupilha Week

Avenida Tennis Club (ATC)through its Department of Gaucho Traditions, released the Farroupilha Week special schedule, which takes place from the 13th to the 20th of September. The official opening takes place on Tuesday, the 13th, at 4 pm, with the arrival of the Creole flame. The program includes two dinners, an artistic mateada and the traditional closing lunch.

Invitations are on sale at the club’s secretary and also with patronage via telephone: (55) 984450835 (Ieda) or (55) 99984-1451 (Alfredo). The secretariat is open from Monday to Friday: 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday: 9 am to 1 pm. More information by phone (55) 30338111.

Check out the full schedule:

Arrival of the Creole Flame

9/13 (Tuesday) at 4pm Where: Farroupilha salon

Dinner of Integration of Invernadas ATC and DTG Noel Guarany

15/09 (Thursday), from 21h. Where: Farroupilha salon

Farroupilha salon Menu: Carreteiro rice, beans, farofa, lettuce, tomato and onion salad.

Carreteiro rice, beans, farofa, lettuce, tomato and onion salad. How much: R$ 30 adult | BRL 15 for children (6 to 10 years old)

Cow Jam dinner

9/17 (Saturday), from 9pm Where: Farroupilha salon

Farroupilha salon Menu: swamped beef, white rice, bread, coleslaw and mixed greens.

swamped beef, white rice, bread, coleslaw and mixed greens. How much: R$ 40 adult | BRL 15 for children (6 to 10 years old)

R$ 40 adult | BRL 15 for children (6 to 10 years old) Musical attraction: Kaike Mello

Cultural and Artistic Mateada

9/18 (Sunday), at 3:30 pm Where: green area of ​​the pools

green area of ​​the pools Musical attraction: Janu Uberti

Closing lunch of Farroupilha Week