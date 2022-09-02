Avenida Tênis Clube announces schedule for the Farroupilha Week

Avenida Tennis Club (ATC)through its Department of Gaucho Traditions, released the Farroupilha Week special schedule, which takes place from the 13th to the 20th of September. The official opening takes place on Tuesday, the 13th, at 4 pm, with the arrival of the Creole flame. The program includes two dinners, an artistic mateada and the traditional closing lunch.
Invitations are on sale at the club’s secretary and also with patronage via telephone: (55) 984450835 (Ieda) or (55) 99984-1451 (Alfredo). The secretariat is open from Monday to Friday: 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday: 9 am to 1 pm. More information by phone (55) 30338111.
Check out the full schedule:
Arrival of the Creole Flame
- When: 9/13 (Tuesday) at 4pm
- Where: Farroupilha salon
Dinner of Integration of Invernadas ATC and DTG Noel Guarany
- When: 15/09 (Thursday), from 21h.
- Where: Farroupilha salon
- Menu: Carreteiro rice, beans, farofa, lettuce, tomato and onion salad.
- How much: R$ 30 adult | BRL 15 for children (6 to 10 years old)
Cow Jam dinner
- When: 9/17 (Saturday), from 9pm
- Where: Farroupilha salon
- Menu: swamped beef, white rice, bread, coleslaw and mixed greens.
- How much: R$ 40 adult | BRL 15 for children (6 to 10 years old)
- Musical attraction: Kaike Mello
Cultural and Artistic Mateada
- When: 9/18 (Sunday), at 3:30 pm
- Where: green area of the pools
- Musical attraction: Janu Uberti
Closing lunch of Farroupilha Week
- When: 9/20 (Tuesday), from noon.
- Where: Farroupilha salon
- Menu: cattle and sheep barbecue, rice, mayonnaise, sweet potato and green salad.
- How much: R$ 50 adult | BRL 20 for children (6 to 10 years old)
- Musical attraction: Ricardo Barros