Bahia doctor explains situation of injured holders

Defender Luiz Otávio and left-back Matheus Bahia stayed in Salvador due to muscle problems. The duo was injured against Vasco and still hasn’t returned to work with the ball.

After examinations carried out at the beginning of the week, the two cases will take time to be properly treated, as explained by the club’s doctor, Rafael Garcia, last Wednesday night (31).

Both injuries occurred in the thigh and, in the defender’s case, had nothing to do with the injury he had just recovered from.

Holders of the tricolor defensive system, the players do not have an estimated time to return to the pitch, given that the recovery will depend on the progression of each one in the treatment.

“He (Luiz Otávio) was recovering from a calf injury, had been training with the group and at the beginning of the game against Vasco he felt a discomfort in his left thigh. A grade 2 injury was diagnosed in the back of the thigh. is related to the past injury, but it will need more attention for the treatment to be effective and resolute”.

“(Matheus) Bahia, as everyone saw, had a sudden pain in the adductor. The injury was diagnosed in the right adductor. In the case of an injury that affects the tendon region, it demands a longer period for the athlete’s rehabilitation”, said the doctor. tricolor.

The case of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes took the entire commission by surprise a few minutes before the start of the game, in a natural movement during the warm-up at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium.

According to a preliminary assessment made by the club’s medical department while still in the stadium, the archer suffered a sprained knee.

Danilo must undergo tests on Thursday (2) for an accurate diagnosis. The club will explain the player’s situation.

In addition to the three injured, coach Enderson Moreira already knows that he will not count on Luiz Henrique in Saturday’s match (3), against Tombense, due to suspension.