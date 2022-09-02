BASF heiress now denies she will reject family fortune
A descendant of the founders of BASF, a chemical multinational, Austrian Marlene Engelhorn, 30, now says she will not give up her inheritance. Last month, she was featured in the international press for announcing that she intended to reject 90% of her fortune.
In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Ara, Engelhorn, who became an activist for higher taxation on the richest, denied that he would refuse his family’s money.
She also stated that the value of her inheritance is, in fact, much less than the publicized one, of about R$20 billion.
According to Marlene, the value of her inheritance is in the millions of euros, not billions.
0
The difference between the versions, the heiress told the newspaper, is that she wants to redistribute at least 90% of the value, not deny it.
“I will inherit a double-digit sum in millions of euros, and I do not reject that money. I want to be able to distribute at least 90%, ideally through taxes. If not, I’ll look for my own ways to do it,” she said.
Marlene is one of the daughters of Friedrich Engelhorn, the founder of BASF, of German origin. Currently, she runs a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) focused on taxing more millionaires around the world, Tax Me Now.
