BASF heiress now denies she will reject family fortune

A descendant of the founders of BASF, a chemical multinational, Austrian Marlene Engelhorn, 30, now says she will not give up her inheritance. Last month, she was featured in the international press for announcing that she intended to reject 90% of her fortune.

Meet Marlene Engelhorn, who rejected a fortune of R$ 20 billion

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Ara, Engelhorn, who became an activist for higher taxation on the richest, denied that he would refuse his family’s money.

She also stated that the value of her inheritance is, in fact, much less than the publicized one, of about R$20 billion.

According to Marlene, the value of her inheritance is in the millions of euros, not billions.

Discover the history of Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world