BASF heiress says she won’t reject family fortune

Admin 1 min ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Marlene Engelhorn claims that statements aired in recent weeks are false




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Guedes sees economy above 2.5% in 2022 and BC already talks about 3%

Minister says he talked quickly about GDP numbers with Central Bank president Roberto Campos Neto …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved