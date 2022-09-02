Beast: Effective but Totally Disposable Survival Film

Bearing the weight of guilt for not being with his wife when she died, something often mentioned with rancor by one of his two daughters, an American doctor (Idris Elba) leaves for South Africa with his descendants to try to get closer. and prove that it can be a “father in the way”. The problem is, to prove it, he’ll have to confront a wild beast that revolts against humans after his family is slaughtered by poachers.

Drama with a strong component of adventures and survival film, something Icelandic Baltasar Kormákur is used to (Everest; Adrift), “beast” derives from the intricacies of the American series B cinema loaded with testosterone where the man will have to face the elements around him, in this case a creature/animal. However, Kormákur’s choice is seriousness and not humor (completely absent), looking for this “beast“be one more”Shark” that a “Meg”.

Lions have been, by the way, complicated creatures to manage in recent years in their relationship with humans and even recently we had Megan Fox in “Rogue” fighting one, in a kind of military vs predator, which everything owed to the John McTiernan classic , “The predator”.

Curiously, as in this film, and in all those involving animals but without luxurious budgets for computer graphics, the spectator’s fear of the creature that appears to them is never truly terrifying because everything in these animals is artificial and synthetic, in particular the movements , because Andy Serkis and others like that cannot be everywhere at the same time. The practical effects are too expensive, so cheap but ineffective CGI is chosen, leaving generically – like an assembly line – generic and disposable films.

For this very reason, and for the better presence in the cast (Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley in good shape) that the film has, “beast” is never untied from the fleeting exercise of tension watered by predictability and multiple clichés, which is consumed immediately with some pleasure of escapist family entertainment, but easily forgotten (such as “Congo”, from 1995). It is one of those films that will never be within the most interesting proposals of its kind.