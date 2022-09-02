Before the semifinal, Diniz will have two games at Fluminense to find Nonato’s replacement; see options | fluminense

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 11 Who will be Nonato’s replacement at Fluminense? — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Who will be Nonato’s replacement at Fluminense? — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

The deciding game is 13 days from now, on September 15th. Diniz wanted the midfielder to stay, but he respected the decision and now will have only two games as a “laboratory” to find not only André’s replacement, but also Nonato’s. This Saturday, at 7pm (Brasilia time), against Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada; and on Saturday of the next week, at the same time, against Fortaleza in Maracanã.

But what are the coach’s options? The ge lists possible candidates below:

2 of 11 Martinelli in action for Fluminense against Corinthians — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Martinelli in action for Fluminense against Corinthians — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

He is the most quoted for the vacancy of Nonato. He has similar characteristics to his former teammate, with marking power and presence in the attack. He was already constantly entering the second half of the games and has the confidence of Diniz.

3 of 11 Yago Felipe in action for Fluminense against Santos — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge Yago Felipe in action for Fluminense against Santos — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge

He is another strong candidate for Nonato’s vacancy for having been a starter in the last two years, precisely in the role of second midfielder. However, the inactive period weighs against him: he hasn’t started since June 15, and since then he has played only 12 minutes.

4 of 11 Felipe Melo in action for Fluminense against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Felipe Melo in action for Fluminense against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

Starting in the first half, he did well in a scheme with three defenders. With Diniz, he returned to being used in midfield, but in the role of first midfielder. To replace Nonato, he would have to switch to André to play more advanced.

5 of 11 Wellington in action for Fluminense against Inter — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF Wellington in action for Fluminense against Inter — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Same scenario as Felipe Melo: as he is the first midfielder, he would need to reverse with André. He was the starter of the team at the beginning of Diniz and has the confidence of the coach, but he finds resistance with the crowd.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

7 of 11 Calegari in action for Fluminense against Millonarios-COL — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Calegari in action for Fluminense against Millonarios-COL — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Despite having turned right-back, he is a midfielder of origin and can play both first and second man. In 2021, he played the role against Inter at Maracanã, did well and was applauded by the crowd. But he hasn’t played since May 26.

8 of 11 Michel Araújo in action for Fluminense against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Michel Araújo in action for Fluminense against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

Of the professional midfielders, he is the only one with some marking power. He has already played the role in the trio of midfielders with Odair Hellmann in 2020, precisely when he lived his best moment for Tricolor. So it wouldn’t be news to him.

9 of 11 Gustavo Apis in action for Fluminense Sub-23 against Fortaleza — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Gustavo Apis in action for Fluminense Sub-23 against Fortaleza — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Another midfielder that may be an option is Gustavo Apis. Hired from Nova Iguaçu in 2021 for the under-23, he has already played six games for the main team, but did not sign and was loaned to CRB. After returning, he has been playing as second midfielder in the under-23.

10 of 11 Alexsander in action for Fluminense Sub-20 against Flamengo — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Alexsander in action for Fluminense Sub-20 against Flamengo — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

He’s the one who runs off the list the most. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is considered very promising and has been called up to the under-20 national team. However, he hasn’t made his professional debut yet and it can be a lot of responsibility for a kid.

Who should inherit Nonato’s spot at Fluminense? Vote!

📰 Read more news from Fluminense 📰

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧