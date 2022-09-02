Boric’s brother assaulted amid rising political polarization in Chile

Journalist Simón Boric was attacked days before the referendum that could change the Chilean constitution.

247 – Journalist Simón Boric, brother of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, was attacked in Santiago, near the University of Chile, reported the Folha de S.Paulo . Simon works at the university. The assault took place on the afternoon of Thursday, 1st.

Chilean newspaper La Tercera reported that he and other employees were trying to prevent the looting of a store amid the confusion of an act – when protesters began beating him.

Three individuals were detained by the police after the incident, two had criminal records, one for having set fire to a bus and the other for disobeying sanitary regulations. Simón had his cell phone stolen and had to go to the university hospital – where the president went to visit him.

The aggression comes amid heightened political polarization in Chile, days before the referendum that could change the Chilean constitution. Next Sunday, the 4th, around 15 million Chileans will vote whether or not to approve the Charter defined by the Constituent Assembly.

On Sunday, the Chilean population will go to the polls to vote whether or not to approve the new Constitution. The right, which is likely to win, has been promoting a series of violent actions. Fake news about the “danger of communism” and “gender ideology” gained ground. Today, Simon was a victim. pic.twitter.com/pIO7J44W0g — Lana from Holanda is LULA13 🏳️‍⚧️ (@lanadeholanda) September 1, 2022

The University of Chile “strongly condemned this act of unnecessary and irrational violence” and called for “reflection on the way we relate to each other, and on the country we want to build”.

