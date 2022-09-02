Brazilian giant makes offer for Rodinei and approaches the side

Experiencing his peak in his career, Rodinei has his contacts within Flamengo: his current contract runs until December of this year, and the player is already aware that the Rio club will not renew his contract, although he lives, with Dorival Jr, a great phase.

Rodinei is 29 years old and has been a Flamengo player since 2016. Living ups and downs, he is leaving the carioca club and looks to the market for new opportunities. In Argentina, there is talk of River Plate, with Rodinei himself offering himself to the club. In Brazil, Galo is willing to offer him a big contract.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande, Atlético MG has made official a proposal for a three-year contract to close with Rodinei, at zero cost, in 2023. The full-back’s name is well regarded by Rodrigo Caetano, director of Galo, who worked with the full-back. in times of Fla and Inter.

Atlético MG is the main interested in removing Rodinei from Flamengo, even with the player thinking about a possible move to River Plate. On the side of Galo, Mariano is already at a certain age and Guga, reserve, doesn’t give confidence – that’s why the insistence on the side.

On social media, the Galo crowd does not approve of the possible arrival of Rodinei, since he is from a rival in football, who preferred not to try to enjoy his football – even in the face of a great phase.

wheeled

In addition to Galo and River, Inter are also keeping an eye on them, but they are out of the loop, as they have other priorities in the Brazilian football window, which opens only in January.