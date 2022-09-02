Brazilian is detained after trying to assassinate Cristina Kirchner in Argentina | World

A man was arrested on Thursday night (1st) after trying to assassinate Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, in Buenos Aires. According to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández, the man would be Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian.

Who is the Brazilian suspected of trying to kill Cristina Kirchner?

The .38 caliber weapon was loaded with five bullets, but it failed to fire and the vice president was not injured. The attack took place when Kirchner, who is also the president of the Argentine Senate, was waving to supporters in front of her house, in the Recoleta neighborhood. The motive for the attack is unknown.

At the moment of the assassination attempt, he raises his left hand, which has the gun, and tries to shoot. In the video, it is possible to see that he even cocks the pistol, which fails. The Argentine Federal Police, who were looking after Cristina’s security, quickly detained him.

“Now the situation has to be analyzed by our Scientific (police) personnel to assess the tracks and the ability and willingness that this person had,” said Aníbal Fernández.

According to journalist Ariel Palácios, from GloboNews, the Brazilian circulated among the group of Kirchnerist militants who, since last week, had been at the door of the building where the vice president resides. Shortly before the attack, people around them noticed the strange movement.

Kirchner, who is in the midst of a corruption trial, has a security team of 100 federal police officers, which Palacios says is the largest security scheme in Argentine history.

Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, 35, has a criminal record. In 2021, he received a warning from the Argentine court for carrying an illegal weapon in his home, located in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires. At the time, he claimed that the weapon was for his self-defense.

Commercial records show that Sapag Montiel is registered as an app driver and has a car in his name.