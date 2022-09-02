Brazilians from the Selection shake the market and move the window on the eve of the World Cup

Which Brazilian players are highly requested names in transfer windows it’s nothing new. But in this period of the European summer some names of the Brazilian Team were protagonists in the market that closed last Thursday.

all in all, more than ten players Brazilians who were part of the cycle for the 2022 World Cup changed teams in the Old Continent. Of this number, seven wore Amarelinha in the friendlies in June, against South Korea and Japan, which had 27 athletes called up.

And in a World Cup year, any misstep can be fatal. In July, in the middle of the transfer window, the THROW! showed which names had changed shirts and analyzed whether the changes were good not only for the athlete, but also for the Brazilian team. At the time, the athletes were Daniel Alves, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison. Click here and remember the article.

The following month was even more eventful, with bombastic negotiations. The largest of them was forward Antony, who left Ajax and joined Manchester United for €95 million (R$ 478 million). The athlete was the most expensive negotiation on the European market.

In England, the young man revealed in São Paulo arrives at the request of Erik ten Hag, who was his commander in Holland. Despite already knowing the coach, Antony will have to fight for a space in a squad that includes names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford and Sancho, in addition to Elanga and Martial, who also fight for minutes.

Antony arrives in England surrounded by expectations (Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United)

Still at Manchester United, another one presented at Old Trafford was the Casemiro midfielder, for 60 million pounds (R$ 368 million). Real Madrid’s idol, the player decided for a new challenge in his career, but he still hasn’t won the trust of the team’s coach.

Despite starting on the bench, the player’s situation should not impact the Brazilian team, since Tite trusts the midfielder and sees Casemiro as one of Canarinho’s leaders and captains.

Casemiro is still a reserve at Manchester United (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Another name that made it to the Premier League was Lucas Paquetá. The midfielder left Lyon for 60 million euros (R$302 million) and signed with West Ham. Another trusted name of coach Tite, he will have to win the confidence of David Moyes less than 100 days before the Cup.

Like Antony, and unlike Casemiro, Paquetá makes a leap in his career. If Ajax and Holland seemed small for what the ex-São Paulo striker showed, Lyon and France were also little for the level that the midfielder revealed in Flamengo was playing.

Lucas Paquetá debuted against Tottenham (Photo: GLYN KIRK / AFP)

Saying that player A or B will go right or wrong is impossible, especially in such a small frame. But being in the field of speculation, the moment is to keep an eye out, especially with the Qatar World Cup knocking at the door.

Check out below all the Brazilian players who were part of the cycle for the World Cup or who were at least on Tite’s radar who changed clubs in the Old Continent.

– Daniel Alves: from Barcelona to Pumas

– Bremer: from Turin to Juventus

– Diego Carlos: from Sevilla to Aston Villa

– Alex Telles: from Manchester United to Sevilla

– Renan Lodi: from Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest

– Casemiro: from Real Madrid to Manchester United

– Arthur: from Juventus to Liverpool

– Lucas Paquetá: from Lyon to West Ham

– Raphinha: from Leeds United to Barcelona

– Antony: from Ajax to Manchester United

– Richarlison: from Everton to Tottenham

– Gabriel Jesus: from Manchester City to Arsenal

– David Neres: from Shakhtar Donetsk to Benfica

