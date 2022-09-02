Broker is half-naked to sell property and web revolt

Spectators criticized the real estate agent for its ‘clothes’ and tacky way of selling the apartment – Photo: Disclosure

A realtor went viral on social media after finding an unusual way to sell an apartment. A video published by the real estate company itself shows Sammi Chan, 37, sitting in the middle of a bathtub wearing only a towel.

“Relax, look at this amazing bathroom and this very inviting oval bathtub. I have to jump in and enjoy some! The size of this bathtub is unique and you won’t see it unless you’re looking at a mansion. It’s absolutely rare to find that in a property like this,” Sammi said to the camera.

During the recording, the woman still waves at the cameraman and jokes that he should leave the bathroom. According to the Daily Star, the video was uploaded to YouTube on August 22 and was taken down from the real estate company’s YouTube page after several negative comments. The company claimed that Sami “didn’t do anything wrong”.

Also according to the news, viewers criticized the realtor for her “inappropriate” clothing and tacky way of selling the apartment. One netizen wrote: “This is really corny and I got distracted by her inappropriate choice of clothes.”

“Is this a new approach for potential homebuyers? Why does she have to be naked on camera to show the size of a bathtub?