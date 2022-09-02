Brothers stand out in the Corinthians base in a family that has been with the club for more than a decade

Far beyond the idols, such as Rivellino, Ronaldo and Casagrande, the Corinthians base is also known for revealing great stories. And one of them is still being written in the synthetic fields of the so-called “Terrão”. The case of midfielders Pedrinho and Gui Matheus, brothers, who work respectively for the Under-20 and Under-12 categories of Corinthians.

Pedrinho arrived at Corinthians when he was eight years old, captured by the club’s scouting team, when he was playing futsal in Suzano, in the interior of São Paulo. In the 2012 season, magic for his club at heart, the midfielder, still a child, only trained, before taking off the following year, where he rose to prominence maintained until today.

Gui Matheus, his younger brother, lives a similar story. At the club since 2017, the boy dispenses with the label of “Pedrinho’s brother” and is already starting to stand out for Timão’s Sub-12. There, he shares part of the role with Henrique Lemos, son of the right-back Fagner, the club’s idol.

While Pedrinho already stands out nationally, in large competitions broadcast on open television, Gui Matheus follows in the footsteps of his older brother. The shirt number 10 of the Corinthians Under-20 team has already scored five goals and given eight assists in the current season.

Pedrinho, in the center, and Gui Matheus, on his left, appeared in Corinthians futsal Personal archive

In an interview with My Helmthe brothers told part of their trajectory at the club, explained their styles of play and, like good brothers, they provoked each other in the comparisons between the categories and the friendly matches of footvolley. See the full exclusive interview below!

Gui Matheus and Pedrinho talk to Meu Timão

Meu Timão: How long have you been at Corinthians?

Pedrinho: I’ve been at the club for ten years, I played in Suzano’s futsal, I played a game and the guys from Corinthians called me to do a month of tests. I spent six months training at Sub-8 and started playing at Sub-9 and I still am today.

Gui Matheus: I arrived at the age of seven, I have been with Corinthians for five years. The coach saw me play, called me for tests and I still am.

MT: Is the fact that you are Pedrinho’s brother, a standout in the U-20 squad, much discussed at the club?

G: Never had much, but they called me Pedrinho Jr. There are those who still call, but I don’t care much.

MT: Are the two playing styles similar?

P: I think similar. We are classic midfielders, technical, who like to find passes and finish. But I think because of my age I’m more intense than him, he can give more, run more, but he doesn’t (laughs). I tell him that in modern football it needs to be intense.

MT: The two started in Corinthians futsal. How did futsal help you in the beginning?

P: It helped me a lot, I had a difficult start when I arrived, the team was already very strong and intertwined. When I had the opportunity, I stayed there. But futsal teaches us to think faster, because I’m not so strong, I learned to run away from contacts and that helps me.

G: Country boys have been playing futsal for a long time, which is very similar to the countryside. The fact of size, I’m not very tall, I’m one of few touches on the ball to get out of contact and futsal taught me.

MT: Does Pedrinho watch Gui’s games? Do you give a lot of tips?

P: I joke that their team is very good, I like to see classics because I know it will be difficult. As their team is good, easy game I know they will win. Gui has characteristics of one on one, dribbling, finishing, more than me. I need some of him and he needs some of me. But what I demand most is intensity and I joke that he’s lazy.

MT: One is from the 2004 generation and the other is from the 2010 generation, both attract a lot of attention. What is the best?

P: We joke, I tell him that to be like me, you have to win Paulista Sub-13 and Sub-17, but he says he hasn’t played yet. Then he says that he won the Sub-9 Brazil Cup, but I didn’t play. I have four titles in futsal and he has three, a good chance to pass.

G: The 2004 generation is very strong, but ours is also very strong. We joke about the title issue, but it’s normal, in the joke. The strongest generation is the 2010.

MT: Both have leadership as a characteristic. Is it family?

P: I didn’t know that Guilherme was one of those people to talk in circles. When we saw the video at home he hid, he was ashamed, but then he started to loosen up more. I was never one to talk in circles, but on the field, I talk to everyone. The guys joke that I’m the gang leader, but I’m not. At U-17 I was captain because Gustavo Almeida said that I was a leader in the field and the younger ones respected me. I never did anything wrong and that’s why I was the leader.

MT: Pedrinho is getting closer and closer to becoming a professional. In the case of Gui, what are the next steps?

G: I intend to do the same as Pedro. Playing futsal until the age of 14 and going to the field, reaching the Corinthians professional, which is the most important thing.

MT: At school, who stood out the most?

P: I attended classes. I used to say ‘mother, I don’t want to go to school today’, when I wanted to be absent, she let me go, due to fatigue. But I didn’t make a mess, I paid attention, I copied when copying and we also paste, right?.

G: I’m just like him, I keep quiet, I copy when copying. In my class there are 15 athletes, the game is a little advanced. But normal, when copying you have to copy.

P: In his room, the review is advanced with 15 athletes, imagine mine with 28, all players?

MT: Have you played together before? How it was? And who will be better?

P: We play together just for fun, on the building’s court, in those places. One thing we like to play together is footvolley, but he gets angry because I complain that he is stopped and I run all over the court for him and sometimes I get tired. I want to play against him and see who my parents will root for.

G: My brother plays a lot. But I hope I’m better than him to play with him, because he keeps making fun of me again. But in footvolley you can’t catch them all, the ones that go up, he really has to run. Then I get up right for him and he makes mistakes, he can’t complain.

See more at: Corinthians Base.